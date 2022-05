HARRISBURG, Pa. — Because of the lack of supply and the pandemic increasing demand, the price of homes has skyrocketed in the last couple years. According to the most recent report, from the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors, when you compare March 2022 to March 2021, home prices have gone up over 10 percent. So, if you are putting an offer in you want to make sure it’s competitive.

