ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

Bartlesville Teenager Pleads Guilty To Child Murder

By News On 6
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uq44D_0fYV52j600

A Bartlesville teenager admitted to killing a 23-month-old boy last September

Terry Hindman was at his girlfriend's house eight months ago to look after her toddler.

He admitted to throwing the boy in a plea agreement.

The child landed head-first onto a table after his head hit a wall.

Hindman didn't tell anyone what happened, including the doctors at a hospital who looked at the boy that day.

The toddler died days later from his injuries.

Hindman could spend the rest of his life in prison for second-degree murder.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bartlesville, OK
Bartlesville, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Fatal Stabbing

Tulsa police arrest a man suspected of stabbing another man to death. According to police, John Goode allegedly stabbed Richard Bonat late Monday night near Admiral and Sheridan. Police say Bonat was talking when paramedics took him to the hospital, but he later died. Police ask anyone with information about...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Murder#Violent Crime
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Charges Filed Against Man Accused Of Killing Tulsa Woman

A warrant has been issued and charges have been filed against a man accused of shooting and killing a woman on Saturday. According to Tulsa Police, 41-year-old Charles Maurice Colbert is suspected of shooting 38-year-old Ashley Sneed during an argument. Police say Sneed died at the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds. According to police reports, Colbert is the father of Sneed's 1-year-old child. Sneed attempted to serve Colbert papers for child custody. After the shooting Colbert fled the scene.
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

New Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of Woman Arrested Last October

A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a 70-year-old woman arrested by Tulsa police last October. The arrest was captured on body camera video and showed an officer mocking the woman who was having a mental health episode and had locked herself inside a bathroom at a store. Ladonna Paris' attorney said when Paris needed help, police attacked her instead of getting her help.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Preliminary Hearing Held For 2 Tulsa Police Officers

A judge is hearing from witnesses in the case against two Tulsa Police Officers charged with accessory after the fact. They are accused of helping former officer Latoya Dythe cover up after Dyche's boyfriend's brother borrowed her car and was involved in a gang-related shooting. A judge will decide if there's enough evidence to order Marcus Harper and Ananias Carson to stand trial on the accessory charge.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

3 Killed In LeFlore County Crash

Three people, including two children, were killed in a car crash in LeFlore County Wednesday evening. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of US-271 and Cut Off Rd, about three miles north of Talihina. According to the crash report, four people were in the SUV when...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Police Investigate Deadly Overnight Stabbing

Tulsa police say a man has died after being stabbed near the intersection of Admiral and Sheridan. Investigators believe the victim is a homeless man between the age of 60-70. Officers say they were driving through the area, just before 11 p.m. on Monday, when they noticed the man sitting on a curb with his legs in the street. Police say they had gotten a separate call about the man so they decided to check on him.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy