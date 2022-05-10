Horry County BOE approves agreement for penny sales tax
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a memorandum of agreement Monday night for the reauthorization of a penny sales tax.
First introduced in 2008, the sales tax must be renewed every 15 years during a general election, according to the district.Horry County school board discusses reauthorizing penny sales tax for capital expenses
Board chairman Ken Richardson said the tax has helped the district.
“I would like to say that this has been a great thing over the last 13 years, and I’m proud to say that in 2008 when [the] MOA was signed for Horry Georgetown Technical College I signed it because I was the chairman of the board there, and I’m looking forward to signing this one as the board of education here,” Richardson said.
A $2,000 increase in salaries for teachers and nurses next year was also mentioned during a budget presentation Monday night.
