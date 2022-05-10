Horry County BOE approves agreement for penny sales tax

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a memorandum of agreement Monday night for the reauthorization of a penny sales tax.

First introduced in 2008, the sales tax must be renewed every 15 years during a general election, according to the district.

Board chairman Ken Richardson said the tax has helped the district.

“I would like to say that this has been a great thing over the last 13 years, and I’m proud to say that in 2008 when [the] MOA was signed for Horry Georgetown Technical College I signed it because I was the chairman of the board there, and I’m looking forward to signing this one as the board of education here,” Richardson said.

A $2,000 increase in salaries for teachers and nurses next year was also mentioned during a budget presentation Monday night.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.