ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

Camden County to pay historic $10M to man paralyzed during police encounter

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NvFmG_0fYV4O1c00

A New Jersey man has received a historic settlement in a police brutality case that became the subject of a Kane In Your Corner investigation. Camden County has agreed to pay $10 million to Xavier Ingram, who was left paralyzed during an arrest.

Ingram’s neck was broken when he was arrested by Camden County police outside a liquor store in 2014. He sued, alleging he was hurt when officers knelt and stepped on his neck. For years, county officials denied the charge, but in March, when the lawsuit went to trial, an officer admitted under cross-examination he had, in fact, knelt on Ingram’s neck. The case ended in a mistrial when the jury deadlocked.

Ingram’s attorneys say this appears to be the largest brutality settlement in New Jersey history, and among the largest ever in the nation. They say their client will need every penny.

“This is not someone that is going to be able to take care of them themselves,” says Ingram’s attorney Cory Rothbort. “Yes, there may be family members that may be able to assist them on a somewhat frequent basis, but not the type of round-the-clock 24/7 care that he needs.”

Dan Keashen, spokesperson for Camden County, says the county does not believe settling the lawsuit was the right decision. “In complete disagreement, and based on the insurance carrier making a business decision and forcing the hand of Camden County, we will be settling the case with Mr. Ingram.”

The Camden County Police Department was formed in 2013, after the City of Camden disbanded its police force. The new department claimed that in its first five years it cut brutality complaints from 65 to three. But Kane In Your Corner’s investigation raised questions about those numbers.

Senior Investigative Reporter Walt Kane obtained video of the violent 2018 arrest of Edward Minguela by four Camden County officers. Minguela filed four brutality complaints, one against each officer. But the department claimed there were just three complaints filed that entire year. The county later said it had counted Minguela’s four complaints as a single complaint, something the New Jersey Attorney General's Office’s internal affairs guidelines specifically forbade them from doing.

Kane In Your Corner will have much more on this story, including an interview with Ingram, on Tuesday. Do you have a story that needs to be investigated? To get Kane in Your Corner, click HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
Rock 104.1

Man Shot and Killed Sitting in Parked SUV in Burlington County, NJ

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina says a 40-year-old Willingboro man was shot and killed early Thursday morning while he was sitting in a parked vehicle. According to authorities, City of Burlington police officers on patrol heard gunfire around 3 AM and responded to the 500 block of Linden Avenue to investigate. Upon arrival, "they discovered Dominick Santiago in the driver’s seat of an SUV suffering from multiple gunshot wounds."
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Arrested In Fatal Camden Shooting: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old man from Camden County has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last summer, authorities said. Taquan Tingle, of Woodlynne, was charged on Thursday, May 12, with first-degree murder and weapons offenses in connection with the death of Darnell Farrish, 19, of Woodlynne, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay alongside Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Slain Inside Vehicle In South Jersey Shooting: Prosecutor

A 40-year-old man from Willingboro was shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle that was parked on a City of Burlington street, authorities said. City of Burlington police officers on overnight patrol heard gunfire just before 3 a.m. on Thursday, May 12 and responded to the 500 block of Linden Avenue to investigate, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and City of Burlington Police Chief John Fine.
BURLINGTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Camden, NJ
Camden County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Camden County, NJ
Camden, NJ
Crime & Safety
Trentonian

Thieves make off with bronze St. Michael statue in Trenton

TRENTON – Not even the patron saint of protectors is safe in the capital city, likely victimized by opportunistic scrappers. A bronze statue of St. Michael, called the “Angel of Faith, that has stood for decades at the intersection of Perry and North Warren streets was recently stolen, Mayor Reed Gusciora said.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Delaware County Man Accused Of Manufacturing Drugs, Guns In Apartment Just Block Away From Media Courthouse

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County man is accused of manufacturing drugs and guns in his apartment, just a block away from the courthouse in Media. Thirty-six-year-old Jeffrey Neithammer was arrested on Sunday. Officers and firefighters were searching for the source of a fire alarm in the building on the 300 block of State Street. It turned out to be a smoke detector in Neithhammer’s apartment. Officers say they found evidence of a meth lab, two ghost guns and several 3D printed handgun magazines and silencers. “Guns and drugs, that’s what this defendant was manufacturing in an apartment on State Street in Media....
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Trio Nabbed In Passaic Home Invasion Shooting: Prosecutor

Three people have been arrested in connection with a home invasion shooting that injured a 28-year-old Passaic man earlier this month, authorities said. Farad Anthony and Sahad Burgos, both 31 of Passaic, assaulted the victim and fired a handgun in his direction during the incident at home on Market and Morris streets just before 8 a.m. May 4, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.
PASSAIC, NJ
CBS Philly

20-Year-Old Nakyah Barnes-Nelson Charged With Arson In Mother’s Day Apartment Fire In Camden That Left 22 Displaced

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A 20-year-old woman was charged with arson in a Camden apartment fire that left 22 people displaced on Mother’s Day. Police say Nakyah Barnes-Nelson was charged with aggravated arson, arson recklessly placing another in danger of injury in the third-degree, one count of arson recklessly placing a building in danger of destruction in the third degree and false report to law enforcement to implicate another in the second degree. Firefighters were called to the Myrtle Place Apartments on the 4000 block of Myrtle Avenue around 5 a.m. on Sunday. One of the two-story apartment buildings was fully...
CAMDEN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Attorneys
thenjsentinel.com

FATAL MVC – Malaga section – Franklin Township – Gloucester County

On Friday morning May 13th at 5:44 a.m., Franklin Township Police Department responded to a two vehicle motor vehicle crash on West Boulevard near Delsea Drive involving a pickup truck and a commercial dump truck. Upon arriving on the scene, officers located a male subject entrapped within the pickup truck which had been struck by the dump truck. The driver of the pickup truck succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. At this time, the crash is still under investigation and the name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification to the family. The investigation is being conducted by Officer Austin Theuret. Assisting at the scene was Malaga and Forest Grove Fire Department, Inspira Advanced Life Support and Gloucester County Basic Life Support.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Man Paralyzed In Police Incident Will Get $10M

A New Jersey man paralyzed in a 2014 police encounter will get $10 million in what might be the largest police brutality settlement in state history. Xavier Ingram was being chased by police for an outstanding warrant and driving violation, when he tripped and fell on a Camden street, NJ Advance Media reports citing his attorney.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
PennLive.com

N.J. woman attacked by a black bear while going to check her mail, officials say

A woman was injured Wednesday afternoon in Sussex County after she was attacked by a black bear while she was walking down a road to check her mail, officials said. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. in Lafayette on Gorney Road, according to a statement from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. The 34-year-old woman saw two to three bears and was “involved in a physical encounter with one of them.”
Daily Voice

$20K Reward Offered In Fatal Ambush Of Driver Pumping Gas In Philly: Police

Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the ambush killing of a Pennsylvania man pumping gas in Philadelphia on Monday, May 9. Surveillance footage released by Philadelphia police shows two masked men dressed in all black arriving at a Liberty gas station on the 1000 block of East Mount Airy Avenue around 2:30 p.m. in a 2009 red Mazda 3 sedan with the New Jersey license plate number V62-PWX.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thenjsentinel.com

FATAL MVA – Franklin Twp/Gloucester County

On Thursday, 05/12/2022 at 06:02 a.m. Franklin Township Police Department responded to a single car motor vehicle crash on Dutch Mill Road. Upon arriving on scene officers located a male subject entrapped within the vehicle which had struck a utility pole. After extracting the male from the vehicle lifesaving measures were performed; however, the subject succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Teen Girl Shot Dead In Paterson: Reports

A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed and three other victims were injured Wednesday, May 11 in Paterson, various news reports say. Gunfire broke out at the corner of Essex and Madison streets around 10:30 p.m., NJ Advance Media says citing Mayor Andre Sayegh. The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office was...
PATERSON, NJ
News 12

News 12

74K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy