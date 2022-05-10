Brad Byrd InDepth: End of a nationwide search

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As we’ve reported throughout the day, a nationwide search for two fugitives, a corrections officer and a convicted inmate awaiting trial for murder, slipped away into the shadows.

That sparked a massive manhunt with nationwide coverage. The corrections officer Vicky White died tonight from a gunshot wound to the head. Officers on scene say it was self-inflicted.

The inmate Casey White was injured, but survived. Joining me within the hour Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding.

