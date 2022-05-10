ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Brad Byrd InDepth: End of a nationwide search

By Brad Byrd
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BKnKf_0fYV3uw900

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As we’ve reported throughout the day, a nationwide search for two fugitives, a corrections officer and a convicted inmate awaiting trial for murder, slipped away into the shadows.

That sparked a massive manhunt with nationwide coverage. The corrections officer Vicky White died tonight from a gunshot wound to the head. Officers on scene say it was self-inflicted.

Vicky White dies from injuries after nationwide manhunt

The inmate Casey White was injured, but survived. Joining me within the hour Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

Who will get the Casey White, Vicky White reward money?

That’s how much money was offered as reward for information leading to the capture of Casey White and Vicky White in the days after their escape from the Lauderdale County Detention Center. (Read more HERE) The U.S. Marshals Service offered $10,000 for accused murderer Casey White and $5,000 for...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Jury finds Evansville man guilty of dealing meth

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A Vanderburgh County Superior Court jury has found a man guilty of dealing methamphetamine. The jury reached the verdict on Freddie Demarka Reed III after a two day trial. Authorities say law enforcement assigned to the US Marshals Task Force arrested Reed after a brief chase near the intersection of Bell […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Cops Cycling for Survivors coming to the Tri-State

ELLETSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Cops Cycling for Survivors announced plans for their 21st annual bicycle tour of Indiana with dates set for Princeton and Jasper. The group will pedal through those Tri-state cities on July 18-20. The bike tour supports survivors and raises awareness of Indiana law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. […]
PRINCETON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Guilty verdict reached in Evansville murder case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office says 51-year-old Stephen Brian Nail was found GUILTY BUT MENTALLY ILL in the murder of Burk Jones in August of last year. The verdict was reached late Wednesday night. Evansville Police say they responded to reports of a dead person in an alleyway in the 300 […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Ind#Fugitive#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Car wash manager becomes manhunt hero

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — One of the heroes of yesterday’s capture of the Alabama fugitives in Evansville is the manager of the Weinbach Car Wash. James Stinson first saw the truck abandoned by Casey White and Vicky White and called it into Evansville police. He also checked his surveillance cameras to catch an image of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
14news.com

Toddler found wandering Evansville streets

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Just before noon on Wednesday, police were alerted to a toddler that was wandering along Garvin Street near Michigan Street. Concerned neighbors found the child walking around, chasing a ball all by himself. It’s an extremely busy area, and neighbors tell 14 News that it’s no...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Coroner rules Vicky White’s death a suicide

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — New details have been released following the death investigation of Vicky White, the Alabama corrections officer who helped an inmate escape. Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear determined White died of single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He says the manner of her death has been ruled a suicide.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

New information revealed on ODCRA plane crash

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – New information was released on the plane crash at the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport (ODCRA) that occurred on May 12. Eyewitness News is told that the plane was registered out of Columbus, Ind. The plane had a small fuel leak that was cleaned up. The airport’s director tells us FAA investigators […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

City of Jasper celebrates national award

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Residents in Jasper may be walking a little taller this summer after being named the Strongest Town in America. For the past seven years, towns across the country have competed for the title in an annual contest by the non-profit called “Strong Towns.” They say that the contest focuses on “highlighting […]
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Escaped convict Casey White returning to Alabama

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Casey White, the escaped convict involved in a nationwide manhunt, is returning to Florence, Alabama tonight. Vehicles from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the Vanderburgh County Jail late this afternoon. They are now making they’re way back home. Eyewitness News crews captured video of the convoy as it traveled […]
FLORENCE, AL
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville radio host reacts to Naomi Judd’s death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The world of country music continues to grieve in the wake of Naomi Judd’s passing. Ashley and Wynona Judd had previously stated they lost their mother to the disease of mental illness, but Ashley confirmed Naomi died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Judd’s passing sent shockwaves across the nation, and has […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

KYTC High Water Closures Update

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – These are routes currently blocked due to high water in District 2. There are likely others that will rise and fall quickly without making it into the report. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says do not drive through flooded sections of roads. Signs have been posted. Henderson County: KY 136 is Closed at MP 0.0 – […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

OCSO: A traffic violation leads to a marijuana charge

OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) – A traffic violation led to drug charges in Ohio County this week. Law enforcement officials say on May 12, The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on the Western Kentucky Parkway in Beaver Dam for a traffic violation. OCSO says […]
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy