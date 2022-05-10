Brad Byrd InDepth: End of a nationwide search
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As we’ve reported throughout the day, a nationwide search for two fugitives, a corrections officer and a convicted inmate awaiting trial for murder, slipped away into the shadows.
That sparked a massive manhunt with nationwide coverage. The corrections officer Vicky White died tonight from a gunshot wound to the head. Officers on scene say it was self-inflicted.Vicky White dies from injuries after nationwide manhunt
The inmate Casey White was injured, but survived. Joining me within the hour Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).
Comments / 0