ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holbrook, MA

What happens when you call 911?

By Wale Aliyu, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hCjDk_0fYV3kM700

HOLBROOK, Mass. — While one dispatcher takes a 911 call, another dispatcher will send first responders to the callers’ exact location. That teamwork saves precious seconds.

“Everyday seconds make a difference,” said Holbrook’s Deputy Director of Communications Lauren Mielke. “If you’re suffering from a medical emergency, those seconds, they feel like minutes, they feel like hours.”

They are the first, first responders, sending help as soon as possible when you need help the most.

The 911 dispatchers come from 217 call centers across the state, but the goal is to shrink the number of locations.

While most of Massachusetts 351 municipalities still use localized public safety answering points or PSAPS, Holbrook was one of the first to go regional.

“It’s a more efficient service,” said Mielke. “We’re able to staff appropriately. If you look at the national staffing shortage right now, many PSAPS, and I know in the Commonwealth right now, we’re experiencing this very shortage. It’s because of the stress of the job, potentially pay. It’s hard to find people who want to do this job. The hours tend to be difficult at times.”

The tough job is only made better when these dispatchers realize their impact.

“There have been times where people are like, ‘No, I’m fine.’ But there’s just something there that you’re like, ‘No,’ to me it just doesn’t feel right,’ said telecommunicator dispatcher Bridget Mullen.

“Somebody was ordering a pizza, and it ended up being a domestic disturbance,” said Mielke about one incident.

The dispatchers moonlighting as detectives have different methods to make sure you’re safe including the silent call procedure.

“If nobody answers at that point, they’ll say if you need police press one if you need to fire press two, if you need an ambulance, press three,” said Mielke.

If you’re in an emergency where you’re not able to physically call 911 most phones will have an option for you to hold down the side button or even press it five times. And you’ll get a screen where you can just slide and call 911. Even if someone accidentally calls or texts, they still send an officer just in case. These days you can even text 911.

“Do you have a fire? Is somebody there that you can’t talk, you can only text? I need to know if I’m sending police, fire, or ambulance,” said Mullen. “If there’s any question we send everybody.”

“That’s, that’s the beauty of this profession. it could go from zero to 60. In a matter of seconds,” said Mielke. “You just never know what you’re going to be handling at any given moment. Believe it or not, Thursday afternoons at one o’clock are when we receive our most 911 calls. And it’s not even during rush hour. So I don’t know why.”

Follow Wale on Facebook: WaleAliyuTV / Instagram: WaleAliyuTV / Twitter: @WaleAliyu / TikTok: WaleAliyu, / YouTube: Wale Aliyu

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Suspicious death in Manchester under investigation

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in Manchester. The victim’s identity is unknown at this time. The facts and circumstances of the death are also unknown. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. Download the FREE Boston...
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Prosecutors: DNA links Boston man to two unsolved rapes

BOSTON — A Roslindale man is facing charges for rapes dating back to 2013 and 2007 and police and prosecutors credit a new review of DNA evidence in those cases. Irving Pierre faces a judge on Friday for the 2013 case. Prosecutors said Pierre attacked a woman in the Arnold Arboretum on August 31, 2013, by punching her in the face and head repeatedly before raping her. Evidence collected in that case was entered into the FBI’s “Combined DNA Index System.”
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arrest made in Somerville shooting that shattered bedroom window of 3 young girls

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Somerville Police have made multiple arrests after a shooting on May 1st in the parking lot of a convenience store on Mystic Avenue. Officers executed a search warrant Thursday afternoon at a house in Dorchester, and arrested 20-year-old Teijhere Palmer and a juvenile for their alleged role in the shooting. 24-year-old Devonte Bowden of Dorchester and 45-year-old Laurian Slaughter of Dorchester were also arrested during the search on gun charges.
SOMERVILLE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holbrook, MA
Holbrook, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating after hit & run in East Boston

BOSTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a car in East Boston early Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responded to reports of a crash on Bennington Street right around midnight and located an adult male victim suffering from life-threatening injuries in the roadway.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

I-93 in Quincy shutdown after rollover crash

QUINCY, Mass. — Interstate 93 was closed in both directions Thursday afternoon in Quincy, after a vehicle rolled over, leaving someone trapped inside, according to state police. Emergency crews on scene assisting cleanup efforts. All three lanes southbound are currently closed. No further information has been released. This is...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Emotional day in federal court for Jassy Correia’s family

BOSTON, Mass. — The family of Jassy Correia struggled through very difficult evidence in a trial for the accused killer. Federal prosecutors showed jurors some of the moments when they say Louis Coleman moved Correia’s body from his car to his apartment. Her body was found in a suitcase days later in the back of his car in Delaware.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Police#Cox Media Group#Commonwealth
Boston 25 News WFXT

Deputies: Virginia man had 11,000 fentanyl pills in his home

GREENE COUNTY, Va. — Sheriff’s deputies in Virginia announced they arrested a man who they said had massive amounts of drugs in his home, as well as guns and cash. Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a Facebook post, where they shared a photo of the approximately 11,000 fentanyl pills seized. Deputies said the drugs have a street value of $120,000.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Somerville police investigating altercation involving officer at high school

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — The Somerville Police Department is investigating an altercation involving one of its officers at the high school this week. Police say a “tussle” happened between an officer and a student on Monday, May 9. The officer was helping the department’s juvenile officer respond to a call related to another student, who was willingly being brought home at the request of the mother, according to police.
SOMERVILLE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Erratic’ driver fatally shot after crashing van onto Florida art school campus

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in South Florida fatally shot a “violent erratic suspect” who crashed through the gates of an art school on Friday, authorities said. The incident began at around 12 p.m. EDT, when authorities received calls about a man driving a van erratically the wrong way near the Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts campus in downtown West Palm Beach, WPTV reported.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ohio babysitter allegedly found passed out, intoxicated with a 15-month-old baby unattended

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A babysitter in Ohio was allegedly found passed out and heavily intoxicated while she was supposed to be watching a 15-month-old baby. WLWT obtained court records that say the babysitter, Donna Muthert, 65, was looking after a baby and did not respond to someone knocking at the door and ringing the bell. Delhi Township Fire Department later forced their way into the home.
OHIO STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Worcester health officials ‘strongly advise’ public to wear masks indoors following COVID-19 surge

WORCESTER, Mass. — Public health officials in Worcester are urging residents to wear face coverings indoors following another COVID-19 surge. “While the days of mask mandates are hopefully behind us, we should make a risk assessment for ourselves to determine whether masks are appropriate,” the Worcester Division of Public Health said in a statement. “We are confident that if we all work together as we did when the pandemic first started, we can keep our community safe from this virus.”
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Worcester Police investigating double shooting

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester Police are investigating after two people were shot, Thursday evening. The shooting took place in the area of Vernon Street and Arlington Street around 6 p.m., according to Worcester Police. “Officers located a twenty-one-year-old male and a twenty-four-year-old male who had both been shot” police...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
94K+
Followers
105K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy