Abortion clinics in Mexico are already seeing patients from the U.S. With the current turmoil over Roe v. Wade, clinics there are expecting to see even more cross-border patients. Meanwhile, San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairman Nathan Fletcher has a proposal for city leaders countywide: you provide the shelter space and the county will offer onsite mental health services and public benefits assistance. Plus, how to learn more about the candidates running for three San Diego County Superior Court judicial seats in the June primary.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO