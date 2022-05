Max Eugene Bowman passed away May 4th,2022 surrounded by his loving family in Dallas, Pennsylvania. Max, age 95 was born in Newville, PA . He was very proud of his service to his country in World War 2. At 17 he joined the Navy training as a radioman and serving on the troopship USS Hermitage. He played multiple musical instruments and was a gifted drummer. He played USO shows on Leyte Island, Philippines headlined by Leo Durocher and Danny Kaye. He loved to share the story of how he and a small group of the orchestra jammed in a practice set with Kaye and that the impromptu session became part of the show.

NEWVILLE, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO