Cumberland County, PA

Republican US Senate candidate Carla Sands holds rally in Cumberland County

WGAL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMP HILL, Pa. — Carla Sands, one of the Republican candidates running for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat, campaigned in Cumberland County. The "Patriots for Carla Sands" rally was held...

phillyvoice.com

Joe Gale aims to upset the apple cart in bid for Pennsylvania governor

Of the Republican candidates running for Pennsylvania governor, none may be more unapologetic of a willingness to stir the pot than Joe Gale. The primary election is Tuesday. Gale, 32, a Montgomery County commissioner, began his political career by defeating the GOP's endorsed candidate for the position in 2015. He has touted his victory as the first to occur without the backing of the county party. Gale was also 26 years old at the time, making him the youngest-elected county commissioner.
WGAL

Another Republican candidate for governor drops out of race and endorses Barletta

HARRISBURG, Pa. — GOP candidate for Pennsylvania governor Melissa Hart has dropped out of the race and endorsed fellow Republican Lou Barletta. "Our Republican primary is too fractured and we need someone to come out of that Republican primary who is a proven leader, who is a uniter, who is someone who can get Democrat votes because Pennsylvania is still a majority Democrat state, and lead as a person who has a vision and values that the people of Pennsylvania support," Hart said at a Friday morning news conference. "For this reason, I am suspending my campaign today. And I’m going to be supporting Lou Barletta. And on Tuesday, I'm going to be casting my vote for Lou Barletta."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

John Fetterman leads Pa.’s Democratic Senate race. Why do so few elected Democrats back him?

PHILADELPHIA — John Fetterman is president of the Pennsylvania Senate, but he doesn’t have a lot of friends among the senators. As lieutenant governor, one of Fetterman’s few official duties is to preside over state Senate sessions in the body’s ornate chamber in Harrisburg. But not one Senate member, including the 20 Democrats from his own party, publicly supports his campaign for U.S. Senate.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phillyvoice.com

Pennsylvania primary 2022: A guide to voting in Tuesday's election

Pennsylvania voters will head to the polls Tuesday to participate in the 2022 primary election. The election will determine the Democratic and Republican nominees for several races, including governor and U.S. Senator. Here's the rundown on what to expect on your ballot, when you can head to the polls and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

GOP candidate facing backlash from own party

GOP Governor Candidate Doug Mastriano is facing backlash, despite being the race’s frontrunner. Political experts and politicians on both sides of the aisle are weighing in. Mastriano is about as far right for a candidate for Pennsylvania Governor as the Republicans in Pennsylvania could hope to find. That’s according to Dr. Joe Morris, a senior […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MSNBC

'Major error': Pa. voters on Trump endorsing Oz in Senate primary

Dogs should eat food, not burnt brown balls. Explore Ohio's Earliest Settlements in Appalachia Ohio. Ohio Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. Clipperpro /. SPONSORED. New Toenail Clipper is A Must-Have For Seniors In Ohio. LeafFilter /. SPONSORED. Avoid...
OHIO STATE

