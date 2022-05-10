ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moffat County, CO

Moffat County schools, superintendent part ways effective immediately

By Eli Pace epace@craigdailypress.com
Craig Daily Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: This story has been updated to include details from the separation agreement and to clarify that the school board issued a statement in a news release Monday night, in addition to including an “agreed statement” in the separation agreement. Citing irreconcilable differences, the Moffat...

www.craigdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Related
westernslopenow.com

State agencies release audit findings on Mind Springs Health

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Those struggling with mental illness face a lot of challenges, but some patients at a local mental health center, say the hospital they relied on for treatment caused them more harm than good, “I don’t feel like I could ever get the proper care there,” Melody Duran of Mesa County says.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Another Colorado School District Moves to Four-Day School Week

Did you know that 64% of Colorado school districts operate on a four-day school week?. If you're like me, that number is surprising. I had no idea so many schools in Colorado had made the switch and the number is rising. At last count, 116 school districts had changed to a four-day week. Many of these are rural districts and charter schools, but not all of them.
COLORADO STATE
Craig Daily Press

Ag on display: Field trip gives elementary students new appreciation for local agriculture

Fourth graders from elementary schools in Craig and Maybell gathered Thursday at the Moffat County Fairgrounds to learn the ins and outs of local agriculture practices. The fourth grade Ag Day originally started with CSU Extension until Moffat County Cattlewomen Association took the lead. The Cattlemen’s Association has been sponsoring this youth education event for decades.
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Moffat County, CO
Moffat County, CO
Education
Local
Colorado Education
City
Craig, CO
Moffat County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
Craig, CO
Government
cpr.org

To help refill two struggling underground aquifers, Colorado lawmakers set aside $60 million to retire irrigation wells and acres of farmland

Colorado lawmakers unanimously voted to set aside $60 million of federal COVID relief money to create a fund to help water users in two river basins meet groundwater sustainability targets. If signed by Gov. Jared Polis, the legislation would create a groundwater compact compliance and sustainability fund administered by the...
COLORADO STATE
highcountryshopper.com

CO 92 Hotchkiss to Crawford Project

The Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor United Companies are scheduled to begin a resurfacing project on Colorado Highway 92 from Hotchkiss to Crawford, Mile Points 19-31, the week of May 16. The project will reconstruct and resurface the downtown section of highway in Hotchkiss from east of Cedar Drive to west of 4th St. before moving southeast to Crawford with resurfacing on CO 92. Additional project work will include ADA ramp construction in Hotchkiss, guardrail replacement, sign replacement, and striping.
CRAWFORD, CO
Craig Daily Press

Western Slope groups advocate for funding for more wildlife crossings

Northwest Colorado residents and wildlife conservation groups are among those advocating for more state funding for wildlife crossings proposed in Senate Bill 22-151 that currently is moving forward in the state legislature. The bipartisan legislation called Safe Crossings for Colorado Wildlife and Motorists would provide additional funding for wildlife road...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Misconduct#School Board#High School
Axios Denver

What passed and failed in Colorado's 2022 legislative session

The flurry of late-night lawmaking pushed major policy changes across the finish line while others came up short.Why it matters: The legislation will affect your life in ways big and small.What made it: Here's a look at the major bills sent to the governor this year:Property taxes: Property tax breaks would get extended with a trim in residential assessment rates the next two years. The average property owner could save about $260 a year. Collective bargaining: A broad bill to allow all government workers to unionize was gutted and now would only apply to larger counties and provide nonbinding rights.TABOR...
COLORADO STATE
lamarledger.com

Tax refund checks now likely at least $100 more than previously expected, Colorado officials project

Colorado was already poised to refund a historically high amount of tax revenue collected in this fiscal year, but now officials project the number will be even higher. The projected figure as of March was more than $2 billion. The official figure won’t be out until the 2021-22 fiscal year concludes at the end of June, but the Department of Revenue is “almost certain” the number will come in above the March projection, spokeswoman Meghan Tanis told The Denver Post.
COLORADO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Longtime Wyo County Clerk: Democrats Registering As GOP To Vote In Cheney Race

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Some Wyoming Democrats are switching parties to register as Republicans for the upcoming primary election, according to a longtime county clerk, prompting her to urge voters to practice their own form of election integrity. Incumbent U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, who was...
WYOMING STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Polis slams decision allowing Xcel Energy to recoup $509 million

Gov. Jared Polis on Friday expressed frustration after an an administrative law judge ruled Xcel Energy could recoup from customers some $500 million to cover natural gas costs stemming from a February 2021 winter storm. In a statement, Polis slammed the decision, noting "extra costs could have been avoided by...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Craig Daily Press

Academy Mortgage finds home in Craig’s Centennial Mall

For several years, Academy Mortgage Corporation has been working within Moffat County by way of its Meeker office. With the opening of a branch in the Centennial Mall, however, the company is poised to provide Craig and the surrounding area a more localized, better service in purchasing a home. The...
CRAIG, CO
Colorado Newsline

What Colorado lawmakers passed, amended, killed in legislative session’s final days

The volume of legislation left to debate, amend and vote on in the final days of the 2022 legislative session made for plenty of high tempers, late nights and frayed nerves. Republican stall tactics left some legislative leaders wondering if the number of bills left on the table would require a special session to tie […] The post What Colorado lawmakers passed, amended, killed in legislative session’s final days appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

House Approves Colorado Cashback Plan, Bill Heads To Senate For Final Vote

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado taxpayers are one step closer to getting an early refund. The House approved the Colorado Cashback plan on Tuesday. Under the plan, individuals would receive $400 each, and couples would get $800, but those amounts may be higher thanks to an added amendment. The refunds are required under the Taxpayer Bill of Rights or TABOR but weren’t set to go out until next year. Now, if state revenue is higher than expected, state taxpayers could get more money. (credit: Thinkstock) Gov. Jared Polis told CBS4 last month that if the state Legislature passes the bill, he’ll put the checks in the mail. Now that timeline is looking like September. The governor said Colorado has recovered more jobs than it lost during the pandemic, and our economy is so strong, that revenue will exceed what the state’s allowed to spend under TABOR by about $1.4 billion. The legislature has to either issue a refund or ask voters to keep the money. The bill heads to the state Senate for a final vote before it lands on the governor’s desk.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

‘We Are Going To Go After Every Single Company Doing This’: Colorado Lawmakers Crack Down On Employers Who Steal Workers’ Wages

(CBS4) – Some Colorado employers are stealing the wages of their workers and new research shows it’s hurting all of us. The Colorado Fiscal Institute says last year workers here lost nearly $730 million to wage theft. Meanwhile, the state lost about $45 million in tax revenue for roads, schools and other public services. The Fiscal Institute says Latinos are targeted most and women are more likely than men to be victims of wage theft. It says it’s most prevalent in the hospitality, retail and construction industries and the state’s lowest-paid workers are the ones at the highest risk of having...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado's proposed TABOR refund checks could be higher

The bill that sends $400 in Taxpayer's Bill of Rights refund checks to taxpayers just as the fall election campaign season starts could be higher. But while House sponsors cheered the possibility that those refunds could be higher, an amendment to Senate Bill 233 also suggests it could be lower. The House approved the amendment in advance of a final vote on the bill on Tuesday.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

No Time To Panic, But Time To Prepare: COVID Cases Rising In Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)- The number of Coloradans sick with COVID-19 has tripled in recent weeks. The 7-day average has gone from 302 people with COVID on March 26 to more than 1,000 in early May. “We’ve been seeing cases trending upwards for the past four weeks or so,” says Carol Helwig, the Communicable Disease Epidemiology Program Manager at Boulder County Public Health. “Transmission is increasing, although it’s increasing more so related to cases,” (credit: CBS) She says rising COVID cases may push Boulder County into the CDC’s “Medium Community Level.” The Community Level system was set up as a guideline for communities so they...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy