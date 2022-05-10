ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benicia, CA

Benicia calls for water cutbacks after pipe burst

By Charles Clifford
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d8MWL_0fYV2XnL00

BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — In the North Bay, neighbors in Benicia are being asked to save water after a water pipe burst over the weekend.

Benicia gets its water from lake Berryessa and the Sacramento river. It’s treated and then sent to homes and businesses. However, that flow of water is being disrupted.

Sunday, the city asked residents and businesses to immediately reduce water use by 30%. The city says that over the nights of Saturday and Sunday, a pipeline at the city’s water treatment plant suffered a break.

Pea-sized hail spotted in Sonoma County from passing storm

The city is now asking residents to avoid outdoor water use including car washing and watering lawns. It wants businesses to save water wherever they can.

“I understand that stuff happens,” resident Samantha Manzano said. “We aren’t watering out lawn, just reducing out water as much as we can to help.”

The city does say that while the repair work is underway, the water that is flowing to homes and businesses is safe to use.

So far there’s no estimated time for when the pipe will be repaired, but the city is warning residents the work could take several days. It’s still unclear how the pipe broke.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
ksro.com

Sonoma County Near Peak of Current Covid Wave

Sonoma County health officer Doctor Sundari Mase believes the current COVID wave will peak within the next few days. Mase says, after looking at several state models, she expects the wave to peak in mid-May, which is about we’re at now. Mase also says the county is in a much better place than at any time during the past two years of the pandemic. As of Wednesday, the seven-day average case rate is 26-point-seven per 100-thousand residents. The test positivity rate is eight-percent. Sonoma County’s hospitalizations are relatively low, with 23 people hospitalized with the virus and one in intensive care. And, the county hasn’t recorded a COVID-related death for nearly a month.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Newsom announces freeway camera funding

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Amid a spate of freeway shootings, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced funding for a pilot program to strategically install some 200 closed-circuit television cameras on the state’s freeways, including at locations in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, according to a press release. “We are committed to ensuring the safety of our highways throughout […]
ALAMEDA, CA
KCRA.com

Photos: PG&E maps out locations where power lines will be buried in 2022-23

Pacific Gas and Electric Company announced last year it plans to underground, or bury, 10,000 miles of power lines in high-fire risk areas. PG&E provided KCRA 3 Investigates with maps of specific project information for El Dorado, Napa, Placer and Sonoma counties where undergrounding work has already been completed and where some of the undergrounding work is planned for 2022-23.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area health officers urge return to masking, other COVID precautions amid latest surge

(BCN) — Health officials in 11 counties urged residents across the greater Bay Area Friday to once again take COVID-19 precautions like masking as cases and hospitalizations rise across the region. Officials in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Sonoma counties said in a joint statement […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Benicia, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sonoma, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Benicia, CA
Government
KRON4 News

Fallen tree causes Los Altos roadway to close

LOS ALTOS, Calif. (KRON) — A roadway in Los Altos has been closed Thursday evening, police said in a Nixle alert. Authorities are telling the public to avoid the area of El Monte Avenue from Higgins Avenue and Springer Road. A fallen tree has knocked down the area’s power lines. Both directions of travel are […]
LOS ALTOS, CA
KRON4 News

East Bay MUD approves drought surcharge

LAFAYETTE (KRON) – The East Bay Municipal Utility District thinks it’s going to cost around $64 million to handle the drought, so the agency will be charging customers an 8% water surcharge. For an average home that uses about 250 gallons a day, that’s about $3 more each month. The money will raise about $30 […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Pipe#Sacramento River#Water Treatment Plant#North Bay#Urban Construction#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

San Jose councilmember wants to repeal cruising ban

SAN JOSE (KRON) – One Bay Area city is trying to get rid of its ban on car cruising. One councilmember said it’s discriminatory. Car cruising has been prohibited in the streets of San Jose for 30 years. It’s a popular activity in the Mexican-American community. Now, city councilmember Raul Peralez has proposed lifting the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Crews continue demolishing San Jose VTA building

(KRON) – The memories are too painful to keep the building around. The demolition of Building B at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority headquarters in San Jose will continue this morning. The location is where a 57-year-old VTA employee went inside and shot his coworkers. Ten people died from the mass shooting. The building […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California fire destroys mansions

A wildfire that erupted Wednesday afternoon in coastal Southern California raced through coastal bluffs of multimillion-dollar mansions, burning at least 20 homes, fire officials said. The flames were fanned by gusty ocean winds but they were dying down Wednesday night. No injuries were reported but several streets were ordered evacuated. Allie Rasmus reports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ksro.com

Lightning, Hail, and Snow Surprise North Bay Residents

It was a Tuesday full of wild weather in the North Bay. Thunder, pea-sized hail, and about two-dozen lightning strikes were all reported in Sonoma and Napa Counties. The National Weather Service believes there were about six lightning strikes in the Santa Rosa area, and they say Napa County had more lightning. It was the first lightning storm in the region since September. Fire crews from Kenwood Fire and Sonoma County Fire were dispatched to put out a tree that had caught fire after being struck by lightning off of Bennett Valley Road. The mountains surrounding Round Valley and Covelo in Mendocino County even got a dusting of snow. The storm is expected to clear out today.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Coastal Fire burns homes, consumes 200 acres in Laguna Niguel

Fanned by offshore winds, a brush fire exploded in Laguna Niguel Wednesday, consuming nearly 200 acres and burning two-dozen homes. The blaze, dubbed the Coastal Fire, broke out around 2:45 p.m. in Aliso Woods Canyon, prompting evacuation orders as the fire advanced on an upscale gated community with multimillion-dollar homes. Residents fled the coastal area […]
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
sonomamag.com

La Fondita Brings the Fiesta to Downtown Santa Rosa

There’s nothing understated about a bucket-size margarita, an 80-ounce beer tap at your table or a life-size, saddled-up plastic zebra outside the front door, and that’s what makes La Fondita the hottest fiesta in Sonoma County. Downtown Santa Rosa’s newest restaurant is a quiet cantina by day with...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy