EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Two Coronado High School seniors are not only No. 1 & No. 6, respectively, in their 2022 class, or just Princeton-bound when they begin college in the fall, but also belong to the National Merit Scholar Program, which has been around since 1955 and is one of the most distinguished academic membership programs around.

