MJF is the biggest heel in All Elite Wrestling, but his heel antics don't stop at just AEW, as his parents also seem to have their own issues with him. In fact, MJF's mom appeared during tonight's episode of Dynamite to deliver a diss to her son, who seems to have forgotten all about Mother's Day. MJF's mom is Nina Friedman, and she decided to crash Dynamite to take her son to task for forgetting all about the big day, holding a sign that read "This a****** forgot to wish me a happy Mother's Day", accompanying a picture of MJF. You can find the moment in the post below (via WrestlingNewsCo).

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO