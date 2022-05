The Wellsboro Junior High Baseball team swept a doubleheader with Canton on Wednesday, May 11. Wellsboro won 6-3 and 6-4. In game one the Hornets jumped out an early 3-0 lead in the 1st and led 3-1 after Canton scored in the top of the 2nd. Wellsboro added 3 more runs in the bottom of the 4th and outlasted the Warriors, who scored 3 runs in the top of the 5th, for the win. The Hornets managed 4 hits in the game, 2 coming from Garrett Kaltenbach and individual hits coming from Syler Pietrzyk and Calob Stone. Kaltenbach (2), Pietrzyk, Stone, and Jacob Heckman all drove in runs.

WELLSBORO, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO