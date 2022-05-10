ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Judge Alia Moses Honored as Distinguished Alumna at Pioneer Alumni Association Awards Ceremony

Cover picture for the articleAPRIL 30, 2022 — DENTON —The Honorable Alia. Moses, Class of ‘83, was honored last weekend at the. annual Pioneer Alumni Association Awards ceremony in. Denton, TX with the Distinguished Alumni Award. Judge Moses has served as a federal judge on the United States District Court...

Texas Border Economy

“This story was originally published by, Texas A&M University-Texas Real Estate Research Center.”. Indicators along the Texas-Mexico border revealed a mixed economic response in February. Payrolls in border Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) increased on a monthly basis. Construction activity decreased while trade values improved after a decline in January. Problems like scarcity of raw material and low availability of truck drivers persisted. Housing sales increased. The combination of robust demand, depleted inventory, and elevated home prices caused affordability to remain a challenge for potential homebuyers. In addition to COVID-19-related supply-chain disruptions, the global economy is facing an unpredictable course of action in eastern Europe as Russia accelerates its aggression in Ukraine, disrupting the global economy and international trade.
Henry A. Moses and Javier Mancha Elected to Maverick County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 Board of Directors

The Maverick County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 Board of Directors held their monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, and officially approved the canvassing of the May 7th Board of Directors Election and elected new Board Officers. Brenda McCalip, General Manager, announced the May 7, 2022 Election...
TX Caregivers Urged to Take Active Role in Children’s Social Media Use

As children grow up, parents and caregivers across Texas face the difficult decision of how to oversee social media use, with an ongoing debate on whether children should be allowed on social media at all. Bob Sanborn, president and CEO of Texas-based research nonprofit CHILDREN AT RISK, pointed out research...
