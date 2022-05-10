ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Find Out Who Won American Song Contest Season One

By Paulette Cohn
 4 days ago
Monday night was the Grand Finale of season 1 of American Song Contest, and the Top 10 artists once again performed their state-winning songs for their chance to win America’s vote for best hit song. Washington’s Allen Stone, who was one of the frontrunners, was unable to be...

Oklahoma Has K-Pop! AleXa on Why Winning Season 1 of American Song Contest Was So Astonishing + Her Blake Shelton Connection!

You can’t get any more American than the heartland of the country, so when AleXa, who represented her home state of Oklahoma, was crowned the winner of NBC’s American Song Contest, it wouldn’t have normally been that big of a surprise. What made it astonishing was that she won with the original song “Wonderland,” which was a K-pop song, not country music.
Where Is Candy Montgomery Today? The True Story Behind Jessica Biel's New Hulu Miniseries Candy

The trailer for Candy—a new, true-crime limited series starring Jessica Biel, premiering the first of its five episodes Monday, May 9 on Hulu—claims the series is “based on disturbingly true events,” centering on the friendship between housewives Candy Montgomery (Biel) and Betty Gore (Yellowjackets’ Melanie Lynskey), the affair Candy had with Betty’s husband, and Betty’s brutal ax murder for which Montgomery was charged.
'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
Find Out If Your Favorite Show Is Coming Back or Canceled with Our Fall TV 2022 Guide!

Oklahoma Has K-Pop! AleXa on Why Winning Season 1 of American Song Contest Was So Astonishing + Her Blake Shelton Connection!. It won’t be long until the broadcast networks reveal their schedules for the 2022-2023 season, which means that in order to make room for the new, it will be out with the old. But before the upcoming fall schedule is revealed, news of several cancellations and pickups has already been shared and we have compiled that into this handy listings schedule.
14 Things to Watch Next Week: A Billboard Queen, A Lincoln Lawyer & Unfaithful Lovers

Wondering what to watch next week? Here’s the scoop on what you’ll want to be watching as you head into the weekend of May 13 on network and cable television, streaming and on-demand. Whatever your platform—HBO, Showtime, Acorn, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu—we’ve got you covered with what to watch. Plus, check out what’s new on Blu-ray and DVD, and hot new movies opening next week. Let’s get watching!
It's Do or Die! Who Went Home on Survivor 42 Tonight?

This week’s episode of Survivor 42 was all about gambles. The “Do or Die” twist from last season returned, causing the final seven to have to make a decision of sit out immunity or risk immediate elimination. One contestant had to face a literal gamble in playing a game with a heavy chance of “death.” And when it came to the vote itself, advantages started to fly, causing yet another big player to go out with many words for the remaining castaways.
How Will Rebecca Spend Her Final Years on This Is Us? The Big Three Make a Difficult Decision In Episode 16, 'Family Meeting'

Following last week’s emotional episode of This Is Us, which followed the life and death of Rebecca‘s (Mandy Moore) devoted husband and caretaker, Miguel (Jon Huertas), Episode 16 of Season 6 will find the Big Three coming together for a much-needed “Family Meeting” (which is also the title of the episode) regarding their mother’s end-of-life care. Of course, Plan A was to have Miguel calling the shots as Rebecca‘s Alzheimer’s disease progressed, but the couple always knew that it was possible Miguel would precede Rebecca and death, leading Rebecca to appoint her daughter Kate (Chrissy Metz) as the main decision-maker in Miguel‘s absence. However, this plan winds up being much easier to agree to in theory than to put into practice, especially when Rebecca‘s sons have very strong—and very opposite—opinions about what is best for their mother.
