Find Out Who Won American Song Contest Season One

Following last week’s emotional episode of This Is Us, which followed the life and death of Rebecca‘s (Mandy Moore) devoted husband and caretaker, Miguel (Jon Huertas), Episode 16 of Season 6 will find the Big Three coming together for a much-needed “Family Meeting” (which is also the title of the episode) regarding their mother’s end-of-life care. Of course, Plan A was to have Miguel calling the shots as Rebecca‘s Alzheimer’s disease progressed, but the couple always knew that it was possible Miguel would precede Rebecca and death, leading Rebecca to appoint her daughter Kate (Chrissy Metz) as the main decision-maker in Miguel‘s absence. However, this plan winds up being much easier to agree to in theory than to put into practice, especially when Rebecca‘s sons have very strong—and very opposite—opinions about what is best for their mother.

