Man caught selling stolen catalytic converters hours after jail release, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested for trying to sell stolen catalytic converters hours after he was released from jail, according to the Merced Police Department.

On Monday, a detective arrived at Fat Cat Recycling near Highway 59 to follow up on theft at a corporate yard the previous night when he spotted one of the suspects involved in the case, identified as Erick Vasquez, at the business.

Officials say Vasquez was arrested on the night of the theft, but he had just gotten out of jail and was trying to sell several catalytic converters at the business to make back the money he spent posting his bail.

While investigating, officials say the detective was able to confirm that the catalytic converters Vasquez was trying to sell had been stolen from vehicles at the corporate yard.

Vasquez was arrested and booked back into the Merced County Jail on charges of possession of stolen property, and committing a crime while out on bail.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call Detective Christian Lupian at (209) 385-7844.

