PHOENIX - Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say they arrested a 16-year-old in connection with a shooting that killed a 17-year-old on May 13. The shooting happened in the area of 47th Avenue and Thomas Road. Officers were called out to the scene at around 3:00 p.m. in response to a shooting, and once officers arrived, they found the victim, identified as Germain Carrasco, in the back seat of a car with a gunshot wound.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO