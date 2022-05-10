1 injured in apartment fire, $75,000 in damages

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Fire crews were dispatched to an early-morning structure fire on Monday, after getting calls about someone inside screaming for help.

The fire happened around 5:45 a.m. on Pacific Street near Palm Drive.

When they arrived, crews said they encountered heavy fire and smoke as they began an aggressive attack on the blaze.

Officials said a resident of the apartment was treated for injuries and taken to a nearby hospital.

According to KCFD, $75,000 worth of property was damaged in the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

