1 injured in apartment fire, $75,000 in damages
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Fire crews were dispatched to an early-morning structure fire on Monday, after getting calls about someone inside screaming for help.
The fire happened around 5:45 a.m. on Pacific Street near Palm Drive.
When they arrived, crews said they encountered heavy fire and smoke as they began an aggressive attack on the blaze.
Officials said a resident of the apartment was treated for injuries and taken to a nearby hospital.
According to KCFD, $75,000 worth of property was damaged in the fire.
The cause is under investigation.
