ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Area elementary students perform ‘The Two Gentlemen of Verona’ at CU Boulder

By Amy Bounds
Colorado Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDouglass Elementary fifth grader Adam Cartwright was a mix of excitement and nervousness for his stage debut at the University of Colorado Boulder in a Shakespeare play, but mostly excitement. “I absolutely love theater,” he said. “I like being on stage and talking.”. On Monday, he joined...

www.coloradodaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Colorado Daily

On display: Street Wise Boulder hosts spray paint workshop, Longmont hails food and art

Spray Painting Workshop with Denver Muralists — Friday, Street Wise Arts is hosting a workshop for all skill levels with Denver street artist UcSepia (Seymon Gurule) who will teach the basics of graffiti art including safety, tips and spray techniques. UcSepia has been adding color to outdoor Colorado canvases since 2007 and is known for her free-spirited fantasy characters she calls “ozjuahzians” from the land of “Capsule Oz.” The workshop welcomes artists ages 9 years and older. Denver muralist Chris Haven will host a level two workshop that caters to more experienced artists on Saturday. Attendees are asked to bring a mask or respirator. Registration required; 4-6 p.m. May 13 (level one), 11 a.m.-1 p.m. May 14 (level two); $65 includes materials and a take-home canvas; Madelife, 2691 30th St., Boulder; bit.ly/3M9Ysj2.
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Filmmaker begins app-based film festival in Longmont

Submissions are open for a new app-based film festival in Longmont. Setrecce LLC, the developer behind an app for scouting film locations, has begun the film festival to build community for underserved filmmakers in Northern Colorado. Recce, pronounced “recky,” is a term used in some filmmaking circles to refer to...
LONGMONT, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boulder, CO
Government
Boulder, CO
Entertainment
Boulder, CO
Education
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Local
Colorado Education
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Colorado Daily

Community Editorial Board: Pop-up shopping

Members of our Community Editorial Board, a group of community residents who are engaged with and passionate about local issues, respond to the following question: A pop-up garden market is coming to Boulder, joining other businesses offering seasonal and outdoor shopping and dining to draw post-pandemic customers. Your take?. My...
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Letting go of hometown roots paying off for CU track’s Dominique Williams

Dominique Williams wasn’t much different than many teenagers as his high school graduation inched closer. Williams wanted to explore the world. He certainly wanted to see more of America than his little corner in Lafayette, La., and Williams figured his athletic skills would eventually help open those doors. So,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare
Colorado Daily

Boulder proceeds with cutting down cottonwood despite initial protests

Early Thursday morning, Kim Badgett walked from her home near Fifth and Pearl streets to spend one final sunrise under the historic cottonwood a few blocks east. Hours later, Boulder crews began to cut it down. “I’ve been crying salty tears,” Badgett said. Protestors initially chained themselves to...
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Boulder County AIDS Project hosting candlelight memorial Sunday

A candlelight memorial to remember the lives of those diagnosed with HIV who died is returning Sunday, after a COVID-19 hiatus since 2019. The Boulder County AIDS Project and the Interfaith AIDS Coalition will host the 39th annual International AIDS Candlelight Memorial. According to a news release from Boulder County AIDS Project, the program will begin at 7:30 p.m., but people are advised to begin gathering at 7 p.m. The memorial will be in front of the Boulder County AIDS Project building, 2118 14th St.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Colorado Daily

Niwot office space trades for $8.4 million

An office building smack dab between Boulder and Longmont has been offloaded for $8.4 million. The property at 6309 Monarch Park Place in Niwot is 39,316 square feet and was built in 1997. Tenants include Black Dog LED LLC and BackJoy Orthotics LLC. The parties involved in the deal are...
NIWOT, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cu Boulder#Elementary Schools#Gentlemen#Performing#Douglass Elementary
Colorado Daily

Boulder County area cone zones for May 15-20, 2022

30th Street: 30th Street has intermittent lane closures in the northbound right lane. The lane closure will be between Walnut Street and Mapleton Avenue. Traffic will be directed with arrow boards and traffic control devices. The project is expected to be complete in July. Pearl and Mapleton streets: 30th Street...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Colorado Daily

Students walk out of classes to protest potential Roe v. Wade reversal

With only two weeks left in the school year, hundreds of students from Centaurus High skipped afternoon lessons Thursday to line the sidewalks of South Boulder Road. The students were not collectively skipping class to enjoy the May sunshine. Instead, they were participating in a staged walkout to support women’s reproductive rights.
LAFAYETTE, CO
Colorado Daily

Colorado State University Extension staff: Charles (Chuck) Bliss Trial Garden dedication and open house highlight history of CSU Extension

The Cooperative Extension Service was created through two congressional acts, the Morrill Act of 1862, which created the land grant college system throughout the United States, and the Smith Lever Act of 1914, which created the Cooperative Extension Service, the link between the college and the public. The land grant...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Colorado Daily

Opinion: Peter Mayer: Does Boulder have enough water for the future?

I’m a water engineer, so a lot of people ask me if Boulder has a sufficient water supply. For many years I would have answered resoundingly “yes” to this question, but not anymore. Climate change is impacting Boulder’s water supply more rapidly than expected and has exposed...
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy