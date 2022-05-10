Area elementary students perform ‘The Two Gentlemen of Verona’ at CU Boulder

Spray Painting Workshop with Denver Muralists — Friday, Street Wise Arts is hosting a workshop for all skill levels with Denver street artist UcSepia (Seymon Gurule) who will teach the basics of graffiti art including safety, tips and spray techniques. UcSepia has been adding color to outdoor Colorado canvases since 2007 and is known for her free-spirited fantasy characters she calls “ozjuahzians” from the land of “Capsule Oz.” The workshop welcomes artists ages 9 years and older. Denver muralist Chris Haven will host a level two workshop that caters to more experienced artists on Saturday. Attendees are asked to bring a mask or respirator. Registration required; 4-6 p.m. May 13 (level one), 11 a.m.-1 p.m. May 14 (level two); $65 includes materials and a take-home canvas; Madelife, 2691 30th St., Boulder; bit.ly/3M9Ysj2.

BOULDER, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO