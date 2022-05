MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown got out to a 7-0 lead over Wheeling Park in the Class AAA Region I Section 1 championship game, but the Patriots chipped away at the lead. Park scored four in the top of the fifth to only trail by three runs, then scored eight in the top of the seventh to tie it up at 12 apiece and ultimately force extra innings.

