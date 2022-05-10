Doddridge County shuts out Clay-Battelle to kick off the postseason

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown got out to a 7-0 lead over Wheeling Park in the Class AAA Region I Section 1 championship game, but the Patriots chipped away at the lead. Park scored four in the top of the fifth to only trail by three runs, then scored eight in the top of the seventh to tie it up at 12 apiece and ultimately force extra innings.
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s been a long time coming, but Philip Barbour is a sectional titleholder in softball in 2022. The Colts met Lincoln for the third time this postseason Wednesday, ensuring yet another battle on the diamond. The two teams were tied at 3-3 in the fifth inning after a Delaney Haller solo home run, ultimately forcing extra innings between the programs.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - All wasn’t lost for Bridgeport after losing to University on Wednesday. Instead, the Indians flipped the script. Bridgeport got out to a 5-0 lead before letting up two runs to the Hawks in the third inning. From that point forward, it was all Indians. Aidan...
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Notre Dame used hot bats in the fifth inning to overpower South Harrison, defeating the Hawks 11-1. The Fighting Irish’s Cole Goldizen struck out five batters while only allowing one hit and one run through five innings. The Hawks put up their sole run...
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln got out to a 6-0 lead over Liberty in Wednesday’s sectional contest, but Liberty climbed back in the fifth inning, ultimately taking an 8-7 lead in the sixth. The Cougars regained momentum in the bottom of the sixth, pulling back in the lead off...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - After a strong career in the circle for Robert C. Byrd, Fran Alvaro is taking the next step in her softball career at Alderson Broaddus University. Alvaro helped lead RCB well into sectional play before the Flying Eagles’ season was cut short earlier this week.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Basketball Tournament chatter is back, and this week it’s the announcement of Best Virginia’s head coach headlining the summer competition. WVU Tech head coach James Long was tabbed as the TBT team head coach for the second year in a row after leading the WVU alumni squad to the Sweet 16 last summer.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With summer and good weather ahead of us, activities in north central West Virginia are not hard to find. It’s looking like it might be a little stormy this weekend, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t fun events and things to do. Here is a list of some of the things going […]
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia assistant basketball coach Larry Harrison is a graduate of Pitt. He played a few years at Muskingum College in Ohio. He was the head coach at Hartford where he compiled a 67-107 (.385) record. He was an assistant at DePaul and American, and he briefly served as a scout for the Washington Wizards in the NBA.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A second Charleston man has been charged in connection with the Easter 2021 murder of former University of Charleston and Wahama High School football player Kane Roush. Meigs County, Ohio authorities told MetroNews Friday Keontae Nelson, 20, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Lucky Bears is a social engagement project to get people into the woods and connected to the nature that is integral to Appalachian culture. It encourages environmental and cultural awareness, a positive mindset, West Virginians making their own luck, acknowledging their strength, and changing the narrative.
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University invited the public back to campus with an event for families. Aladdin Campus Dining partnered with the university for Falcon Family Night. There was face painting, games, entertainment, prizes, and food. Assistant Retail Manager at the university Kylie Harrison was happy to invite...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Several fire crews responded to a vehicle fire in Grafton Thursday afternoon. Officials received a call about a vehicle on fire on Webster Pike in Grafton at approximately 4:42 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. It is unknown what caused the vehicle...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Funeral service information has been released for a Nicholas County deputy. Deputy Travis Lawson, 22, died in an off-duty motorcycle crash just more than a month after he first joined the force. His service information is below:. DATE:. Tuesday May 17th 2022. LOCATION:. Summersville Armory. ADDRESS:
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - 84-year-old Heather Humphries finished her master’s degree at West Virginia Wesleyan College. She was honored at the college’s 131st commencement on May 7. Humphries said she was inspired to go back to school because of her personal writing goals. She said she had been...
WELCH, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced millions more dollars to finish construction on the Coalfields Expressway project. The highway will eventually run from Beckley, West Virginia, to Slate, Virginia, on a route that will travel 105 miles. The portion funded today, May 13, is a five-mile stretch from Welch, in […]
Harold Eugene “Gene” Starkey, Jr. 72, of Fairmont, WV, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg, WV, on May 21, 1949, a son of the late Harold Eugene Starkey, Sr. and the late Winnie Roach Carson Starkey. Gene is survived by his wife, Jill Click Starkey, who resides at their home in Fairmont. Also surviving are one son, William Starkey of Columbus, OH; two daughters, Melissa Starkey Lucas and husband John of Wallace, WV, and Kim Starkey Menendez of Jane Lew, WV; two stepdaughters, Robin Phillips of Merritt Island, FL, and Jamie Phillips of Morgantown; seven grandchildren, Emily Floyd, Samantha Edwards, Hope Golden, Autumn Golden, Gavin Edwards, Dallas Golden, and Colton Golden; as well as several great grandchildren. He also leaves behind two sisters, Shirley Everett and husband Robert of West Milford and Caroline Wiseman and companion Dave Fittro of Nutter Fort. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert Frank Carson, Willard Carson, and Dennis Carson. He was a 1967 graduate of South Harrison High School and went on to graduate with a business degree from Salem College. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era and retired from the Harrison Power Station as a control room operator. Harold was a member of the Fairmont ACACIA Lodge # 157 AF & AM and was Methodist by faith. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. where the funeral service will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Brian Plum presiding. Interment will follow in the Heavner Cemetery in Buckhannon, where Masonic Graveside Rites will be held. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Friday afternoon, a structure fire broke out in Parkersburg. Authorities received the call at 12:37 p.m. that a house at 611 Ward Street in Parkersburg was on fire. According to authorities the house was vacant at the time of the call. The Parkersburg Fire Department...
Comments / 0