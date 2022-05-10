Oakland-Detroit Runs

Brewers first. Kolten Wong homers to right field. Willy Adames strikes out swinging. Christian Yelich flies out to center field to Jesus Sanchez. Luis Urias reaches on error to third base, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Brian Anderson. Rowdy Tellez flies out to shallow left field to Jorge Soler.
Red sox third. Christian Vazquez grounds out to shortstop, Corey Seager to Nathaniel Lowe. Jackie Bradley Jr. flies out to center field to Adolis Garcia. Kike Hernandez walks. Rafael Devers singles to shallow center field. Kike Hernandez scores. J.D. Martinez flies out to right field to Kole Calhoun. 1 run,...
Twins first. Byron Buxton homers to center field. Luis Arraez grounds out to second base, Andres Gimenez to Owen Miller. Jorge Polanco homers to center field. Max Kepler singles to right field. Gary Sanchez doubles to shallow left field. Max Kepler to third. Gio Urshela lines out to center field to Myles Straw. Nick Gordon strikes out swinging.
FARMINGTON — Piedra Vista High School graduate and current minor league baseball player Chase Silseth was recently announced as Southern League Player of the Month for his efforts with the Rocket City Trash Pandas, based out of Madison, Alabama. Silseth, an 11th-round draft pick in 2021 by the Los...
Cubs third. Jason Heyward doubles to deep left center field. Jonathan Villar singles to shallow infield. Jason Heyward to third. Ildemaro Vargas triples to right center field. Jonathan Villar scores. Jason Heyward scores. Rafael Ortega out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Cooper Hummel. Ildemaro Vargas scores. Willson Contreras grounds out to first base, Christian Walker to Zach Davies. Ian Happ grounds out to shortstop, Geraldo Perdomo to Christian Walker.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets catcher James McCann will be sidelined for approximately six weeks after he broke a bone in his left wrist. McCann needs surgery to repair his broken left hamate bone. He missed the final two games of this week's series at Washingon with what was described as a sore left wrist.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Houston and Minnesota had their game suspended Wednesday night when a severe thunderstorm rolled through and halted play in the top of the fourth inning, with the Astros leading the Twins 5-1 on Jeremy Peña's three RBIs and Jose Altuve’s home run. The teams...
Bullock Creek's baseball team entered Wednesday's doubleheader at Dow Diamond on fire. Unfortunately for the Lancers, facing Dow High proved to be like a big bucket of ice cold water.
The Chargers pounded the ball all day long against a good Creek pitching staff, as Dow swept the Lancers 10-1 and 15-2 in six innings.
