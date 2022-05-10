ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta, WI

Onalaska Baseball wins big over Sparta, 16-4

news8000.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnalaska baseball wins 16-4 over Sparta. COPYRIGHT...

www.news8000.com

Comments / 0

Related
news8000.com

Aquinas Softball finishes week on high note

After a tough lopsided loss earlier in the week to Logan, Aquinas Softball bounced back Friday afternoon with a 10-2 win over Arcadia. The Blugolds improve to 7-10 overall this season. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
ARCADIA, WI
news8000.com

G-E-T Softball beats Tomah in non-conference game

In a matchup of two conference-leading softball teams, G-E-T picked up a 5-2 win at home over Tomah on Wednesday afternoon. Throwing errors helped both teams score their first few runs. G-E-T padded its lead in the sixth when Caydence Kokott delivered a two-RBI single up the middle. The Red...
TOMAH, WI
news8000.com

UWL Women’s Track & Field wins 9 events at Eagle Open

UW-La Crosse Women’s Track & Field had a successful team outing at Friday’s Eagle Open at Veterans Memorial Complex in La Crosse. The women’s team won nine events, including the 4×100 relay, the 400 meter dash, and the 400 meter hurdles. The men’s team won two...
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Sparta, WI
Sports
City
Sparta, WI
City
Onalaska, WI
Onalaska, WI
Sports
news8000.com

Lexi Donarski playing in 3×3 national basketball tournament

Iowa State guard and Aquinas grad Lexi Donarski just doesn’t take time off from basketball. After winning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and helping Iowa State reach a Sweet 16, she’s right back on the court for a different kind of national event. Lexi and three...
AMES, IA
WausauPilot

Weird Wisconsin history on next ‘Route 51’

WAUSAU – Wisconsin’s storied history goes well beyond the facts outlined in high school history books. From architectural myths to hidden tunnels, supernatural creatures to secret societies, the state is home to a wide range of local legends and lore. At 10 a.m. May 13, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert is joined by Marathon County Historical Society Archivist Ben Clark, Chippewa Valley Museum Archivist Jodi Kiffmeyer and Kerry Bloedorn, director of Rhinelander’s Pioneer Park Historical Complex for a look at our region’s unusual history and stories from long ago.
WISCONSIN STATE
drydenwire.com

Patty Schachtner Announces Campaign To Represent 28th Assembly District

Patty Schachtner, former Wisconsin State Senator is a lifelong resident of St Croix County, announced today that she is running for the 28th Assembly District. The newly-drawn District 28 represents Wisconsinites in Polk Co. along with parts of the Town and Village of Somerset and the City of New Richmond and Star Prairie Township.
SOMERSET, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Onalaska Baseball
KOOL 101.7

Historic Iron River Wisconsin Building Is Getting A New Life

The Mitchell Building had once been the center of Iron River, Wisconsin. Lately, it's been sitting lonely with graffiti and vandalism. Things are changing. According to the Ashland Daily Press, the Hessey-Hatten Lumber Company built this iconic building in 1892 back when Iron River was a logging hub. In summer months, the town was flooded with loggers spending their hard-earned money at the establishments around town.
IRON RIVER, WI
B105

20 Celebrities You Could Run Into In Superior, Wisconsin

Superior, Wisconsin might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of celebrity sightings but that doesn't mean it couldn't happen! There are a ton of celebrities from Wisconsin. There are also a few celebrities from Minnesota, including in Northern Minnesota. A few examples of this...
SUPERIOR, WI
radioplusinfo.com

5-12-22 fdl man wins fdl samaritan cash raffle

Dave Jost of Fond du lac is the grand prize winner of $50,000 cash in the Samaritan Cash Raffle. Agnesian HealthCare Foundation executive director, Shawn Fisher, made the announcement live over the lunch hour Wednesday. Raffle volunteer Marcie Jost says she purchased the winning ticket for her son. Other prize...
FOND DU LAC, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
KARE 11

2 tornadoes confirmed in NE Wisconsin

ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Multiple rounds of powerful storms left their mark on Wisconsin Monday, with two confirmed tornados — an EF0 and EF1 — both touching down in the northeastern part of the state. On Tuesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed the EF1 tornado...
SAINT CROIX FALLS, WI
fox9.com

Tornadoes confirmed in western Wisconsin from Monday's storms

RUSK, Wis. (FOX 9) - Surveyors have confirmed two tornadoes touched down in western Wisconsin on Monday night as storms ripped through the Midwest. According to National Weather Service survey crews, an EF-1 tornado touched down around 7:30 p.m. just north of I-94 near Rusk, Wisconsin -- just east of Menomonie. The tornado left behind a six-mile-long path, causing damage near the Whitetail Golf Course.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy