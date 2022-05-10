Westby Baseball withstands Viroqua comeback effort

G-E-T Softball defeated Onalaska on the road by a score of 3-1 Thursday afternoon. The Red Hawks scored two runs in the third inning and never trailed. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
After a tough lopsided loss earlier in the week to Logan, Aquinas Softball bounced back Friday afternoon with a 10-2 win over Arcadia. The Blugolds improve to 7-10 overall this season.
In a matchup of two conference-leading softball teams, G-E-T picked up a 5-2 win at home over Tomah on Wednesday afternoon. Throwing errors helped both teams score their first few runs. G-E-T padded its lead in the sixth when Caydence Kokott delivered a two-RBI single up the middle. The Red...
UW-La Crosse Women’s Track & Field had a successful team outing at Friday’s Eagle Open at Veterans Memorial Complex in La Crosse. The women’s team won nine events, including the 4×100 relay, the 400 meter dash, and the 400 meter hurdles. The men’s team won two...
As the season comes to a close softball teams are gearing up for a run at state. Down in Boscobel, they’re looking to make it to state for the first time in school history, and the entire community has hope because of a certain pitcher. ***. What does greatness...
Iowa State guard and Aquinas grad Lexi Donarski just doesn’t take time off from basketball. After winning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and helping Iowa State reach a Sweet 16, she’s right back on the court for a different kind of national event. Lexi and three...
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Bill Sheridan has resigned as Wisconsin’s inside linebackers coach while the NCAA investigates him for potential rules violations during his tenure as Air Force’s defensive line coach. Wisconsin hired Sheridan on Feb. 22 after he had spent two years at Air Force. Action...
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A new Star Wars exhibit is now open at the Rock County Historical Society in Janesville. Jarrod Roll, a Star Wars enthusiast and collector, presented “The Star Wars Revolution” at the grand opening of the exhibit, titled The Nostalgia Awakens, Wednesday night. The exhibit...
Tonight’s Forecast Low: 70F / Friday’s Forecast High: 85F…. A new record high temp was set today at the La Crosse airport… for the 2nd day in a row. We shattered the record today with a high of 96F, breaking the old record of 90F… set way back in 1940.
MADISON, Wis. — A group of nurses and supporters held a rally inside the Wisconsin State Capitol Rotunda Thursday afternoon as part of the National Nurses March effort happening across the country. As part of the push, nurses are calling for fair and realistic wages, equal opportunity employment, safe...
WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) — A renowned stained-glass studio in Winona received a major award from the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia for an extensive window restoration for a church in the City of Brotherly Love. The alliance presented the Preservation Achievement Award to Associated Crafts & Willet Hauser Architectural...
Tonight’s Forecast Low: 72F / Thursday’s Forecast High: 93F…. A new record high temp of 90F was set today at the La Crosse airport. This broke the old record of 89F, set way back in 1922. ALERT NIGHT: The concern tonight is the chance for strong to severe...
MADISON, Wis. — Republican elections investigator Michael Gableman will remain on the state’s payroll under a new contract reached with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, but the investigation he is leading is being paused while several lawsuits are heard in court. The former state Supreme Court justice, now investigator,...
Today’s Planner: Less Clouds & More Sun Later Today. High Temperature 90F. Winds ESE 10-15 MPH. Skies will be mainly cloudy to start this morning, followed by less clouds and more sun by noon. Skies will then turn mostly sunny later this afternoon with temperatures warming up to the low 90s. Record high temperatures are possible this afternoon.
STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — They found no trace of a mythical sea monster, no sign of mobsters in cement shoes or long-lost treasure chests. But scuba divers who spent a year cleaning up Lake Tahoe’s entire 72-mile (115-kilometer) shoreline have come away with what they hope will prove much more valuable: tons and tons of trash.
MADISON, Wis. — Advanced practice nurses are pushing to extend a pandemic-era rule that allows them to work without an agreement with a physician, slamming Gov. Tony Evers during a Capitol news conference Thursday for his veto of a bill that would have done just that. “Why am I...
BARRON, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say three people, including two children, have died in a house fire in Barron County. Dispatchers received a 911 call about 3:30 a.m. Thursday. The caller said three people were still inside the house in Barron. Firefighters were able to pull two children from the burning home and they were taken to Mayo Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. Authorities say the body of a man was later located in the house.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court on Friday allowed the state to investigate parents of transgender youth for child abuse while also ruling in favor of one family that was among the first contacted by child welfare officials following an order by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. The...
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin plans to introduce a bill later this week aimed at protecting health care workers. The Workplace Violence Prevention for Health Care and Social Service Workers Act would require employers in those industries to create a workplace violence prevention plan. The U.S. Government Accountability...
