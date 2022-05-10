ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viroqua, WI

Westby Baseball withstands Viroqua comeback effort

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestby Baseball picked up a 10-7 road win at Viroqua on Monday. The Norsemen...

G-E-T Softball beats Onalaska

G-E-T Softball defeated Onalaska on the road by a score of 3-1 Thursday afternoon. The Red Hawks scored two runs in the third inning and never trailed. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
ONALASKA, WI
Aquinas Softball finishes week on high note

After a tough lopsided loss earlier in the week to Logan, Aquinas Softball bounced back Friday afternoon with a 10-2 win over Arcadia. The Blugolds improve to 7-10 overall this season. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
ARCADIA, WI
G-E-T Softball beats Tomah in non-conference game

In a matchup of two conference-leading softball teams, G-E-T picked up a 5-2 win at home over Tomah on Wednesday afternoon. Throwing errors helped both teams score their first few runs. G-E-T padded its lead in the sixth when Caydence Kokott delivered a two-RBI single up the middle. The Red...
TOMAH, WI
UWL Women’s Track & Field wins 9 events at Eagle Open

UW-La Crosse Women’s Track & Field had a successful team outing at Friday’s Eagle Open at Veterans Memorial Complex in La Crosse. The women’s team won nine events, including the 4×100 relay, the 400 meter dash, and the 400 meter hurdles. The men’s team won two...
LA CROSSE, WI
Lexi Donarski playing in 3×3 national basketball tournament

Iowa State guard and Aquinas grad Lexi Donarski just doesn’t take time off from basketball. After winning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and helping Iowa State reach a Sweet 16, she’s right back on the court for a different kind of national event. Lexi and three...
AMES, IA
Sheridan resigns as Wisconsin’s inside linebackers coach

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Bill Sheridan has resigned as Wisconsin’s inside linebackers coach while the NCAA investigates him for potential rules violations during his tenure as Air Force’s defensive line coach. Wisconsin hired Sheridan on Feb. 22 after he had spent two years at Air Force. Action...
MADISON, WI
Star Wars toy exhibit opens in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A new Star Wars exhibit is now open at the Rock County Historical Society in Janesville. Jarrod Roll, a Star Wars enthusiast and collector, presented “The Star Wars Revolution” at the grand opening of the exhibit, titled The Nostalgia Awakens, Wednesday night. The exhibit...
JANESVILLE, WI
#Westby Baseball#Coulee Conference
Slight Chance of T-Storms Overnight, Esp. N/W -Bill Graul

Tonight’s Forecast Low: 70F / Friday’s Forecast High: 85F…. A new record high temp was set today at the La Crosse airport… for the 2nd day in a row. We shattered the record today with a high of 96F, breaking the old record of 90F… set way back in 1940.
LA CROSSE, WI
Nurses rally at Wisconsin capitol as part of National Nurses March

MADISON, Wis. — A group of nurses and supporters held a rally inside the Wisconsin State Capitol Rotunda Thursday afternoon as part of the National Nurses March effort happening across the country. As part of the push, nurses are calling for fair and realistic wages, equal opportunity employment, safe...
WISCONSIN STATE
Less Clouds Later Today & Hot -Derek Sibley

Today’s Planner: Less Clouds & More Sun Later Today. High Temperature 90F. Winds ESE 10-15 MPH. Skies will be mainly cloudy to start this morning, followed by less clouds and more sun by noon. Skies will then turn mostly sunny later this afternoon with temperatures warming up to the low 90s. Record high temperatures are possible this afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
No sea serpents, mobsters but Tahoe trash divers strike gold

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — They found no trace of a mythical sea monster, no sign of mobsters in cement shoes or long-lost treasure chests. But scuba divers who spent a year cleaning up Lake Tahoe’s entire 72-mile (115-kilometer) shoreline have come away with what they hope will prove much more valuable: tons and tons of trash.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nurses want to extend pandemic rule despite Evers veto

MADISON, Wis. — Advanced practice nurses are pushing to extend a pandemic-era rule that allows them to work without an agreement with a physician, slamming Gov. Tony Evers during a Capitol news conference Thursday for his veto of a bill that would have done just that. “Why am I...
STEVENS POINT, WI
3 people have died in Barron house fire, including children

BARRON, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say three people, including two children, have died in a house fire in Barron County. Dispatchers received a 911 call about 3:30 a.m. Thursday. The caller said three people were still inside the house in Barron. Firefighters were able to pull two children from the burning home and they were taken to Mayo Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. Authorities say the body of a man was later located in the house.
BARRON, WI

