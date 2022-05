BOZEMAN — It’s hard for Charles Brown to fathom a more fitting destination than Texas State. San Marcos, the town where Texas State resides, is about 230 miles south of Brown’s hometown of Grand Prairie, a Dallas suburb. TSU is also a Football Bowl Subdivision program, the highest level in college football and a tier above Brown’s former team Montana State, of the Football Championship Subdivision. Just like MSU, TSU’s mascot is the Bobcats.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 16 HOURS AGO