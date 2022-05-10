ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg police turning to community help, engagement to prevent crime

By Avery Van Etten, Mark Hall
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Violent crime in Harrisburg has dropped recently, giving police a chance to focus on their 10 homicide investigations. Finding those responsible and closing cases is important for Harrisburg police, and they are not letting up.

Police recently charged Bennie Chisolm for a shooting on March 16 that killed Jacoby Strain-Hankerson. Lt. Kyle Gautsch says police have filed nine criminal complaints, and most of those suspects are in custody.

“If anyone knows where they are at, by all means, we like to get those tips,” Gautsch said. Gautsch says Crime Stoppers tips can be helpful in locating suspects, such as Kurt Tasker Jr., who is suspected in a March 13 shooting that killed two people on S. 16th Street, and who detectives are still trying to locate.

The city is also increasing contact with its community to prevent more violence from taking root. Harrisburg’s community service aides continue building relationships and work closely with neighborhood watch groups, all in the name of building trust.

Harrisburg man charged with hitting PennDOT flagger, fleeing scene

“Right now, I really want the CSAs to focus on being active in the community as much as possible and to assist and be helpful as much as possible…whether that’s attending vigils or attending different community events,” Chardan Huston, director of community relations and engagement, said.

Pennsylvania State Police announces 103 new troopers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police has announced the graduation of 103 cadets from the academy in Hershey ahead of their placement into troopers across the commonwealth. “Being a trooper is a difficult undertaking,” said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “It is sometimes only self-rewarding, many times perilous, and at […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

PSP York arrests woman for death of two-month-old

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — After conducting an investigation into the death of a two-month-old baby, Pennsylvania State Police officers in York have arrested and charged the child’s mother with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and endangering the welfare of children. On January 27, the state police troopers received a phone call about the infant not breathing. […]
YORK, PA
WHEC TV-10

Police: Runaway teens charged for carjacking elderly people

GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Greece Police say two runaways from an Irondequoit group home are behind two crimes involving elderly people. The first happened on Tuesday in the parking lot outside Marshall's on Greece Ridge Center Drive. Police say a 72-year-old woman was knocked down and her car was...
GREECE, NY
Daily Voice

Body Allegedly Found In Central PA Tent City (DEVELOPING)

A body was supposedly found near a tent city in central Pennsylvania, according to volunteers feeding people experiencing homelessness who were living in the area. The unidentified person was allegedly found in a wooded area near the encampment in Harrisburg on Wednesday, May 11. The volunteers were unable to go...
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Man Found Dead In Tent In Central PA: Police

A man was found dead inside of a tent in central Pennsylvania around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, police say. Volunteers feeding people experiencing homelessness who were living in the area first reported the incident to Daily Voice. The unidentified man was found deceased in a tent during a...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

