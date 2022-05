Caleb Cole has been nominated as Wayland High School’s Outstanding Chemical Student of the Year for consideration by the American Chemical Society. The society allows teachers in Allegan County to nominate a student as the Outstanding High School Chemistry Student of the Year. “Outstanding” does not necessarily refer only to having “the best” grade in chemistry, but can be more broadly defined as a student who shows particular interest in learning the subject, effectively applying the concepts learned, as well as a desire to mentor others. Chemistry teacher Karen Gabrielse nominated Cole for the honor.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO