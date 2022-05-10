ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AAUW Garden Tour returns

By Jeff Larson / jlarson@appealdemocrat.com
 4 days ago
Marysville’s Karner and Candy Trethewey experienced their first Garden Tour on Saturday as a tour participant where the public visited their house in the 700 block of G Street in Marysville all day to experience the wonder of an outdoor garden.

The Tretheweys’ garden was one of six – and two in Marysville – featured in the return of the American Association of University Women Garden Tour fundraiser for the first time since 2019. Participants paid $25 to go on an all-day tour of six gardens in Marysville and Yuba City, with proceeds going to help fund intermediate school summertime educational adventures for female students.

One of the educational adventures planned this year, which the Garden Tour helped fund, is the weeklong American Association of University Women Tech Trek Science Camp at UC Davis available to seventh-grade girls. American Association of University Women Garden Tour Committee Chairperson Martha Bunce said the Tech Trek is set up this year for July 17-23 and will feature four local middle school girls spending a week at UC Davis to learn more about science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

Bunce said the trip costs about $1,000 per student and is funded in part by each person who attended Saturday’s Garden Tour.

The other summer adventure, Bunce said, is the STEM Career Awareness Conference held for the day at Yuba College for every eighth-grade female student in Yuba-Sutter.

“Our goals are to have role models for women in STEM,” Bunce said. “To open up opportunities for girls and women.”

The national chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) has been working to promote gender equality for women and girls for over a century, and will continue to do so with the help of the Garden Tour until things are equal, Bunce said.

Bunce said the Marysville-Yuba City chapter of AAUW tried to raise $5,000 for female students, and it appeared it reached its goal.

There were probably hundreds of people who visited the Trethewey garden, according to AAUW hostesses on scene.

The Trethewey garden was 45 years in the making and began shortly after Karner and Candy Trethewey bought the property.

Karner Trethewey said he and his wife began their venture by replacing a number of concrete stations with flower beds.

He said as part of the process he even removed a bed of Italian cypress trees so Candy Trethewey could plant a flower bed by the side fence.

“That happened over lots of years,” she said.

All the flower beds and freshly painted pergola with roses draped off of it, surrounded a refreshing family pool that served as one of the ambiances of the day.

Another feature were the artists who were attached to each of the six gardens featured by AAUW.

Leslie Greenetz spent the day at the Trethewey garden providing an artist’s touch. She painted an interpretation of the pergola with watercolors along with a number of other pieces that were on sale during the tour.

“My role was to sit, paint and be a feature on the tour,” Greenetz said.

Greenetz was one of 12 artists to participate on the tour.

Bunce is already planning for the 2023 tour and is looking for people who want to display their garden.

Bunce said the criteria set up by the Garden Tour committee centers around passion and variety. Bunce likes to see many different gardens featured on the tour. From a tiny garden built around a city-like environment to a huge landscape garden that is obviously run by multiple people, Bunce said it is about featuring variety for the 29th edition of the tour.

“They are all interesting,” Bunce said.

To apply to be on next year’s tour, send a letter of interest to P.O. Box 3031, Yuba City, CA 95992.

For more information about AAUW, visit https://mvyc-ca.aauw.net.

