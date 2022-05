WEST ROCKHILL >> Pennridge couldn’t have written a better script for Senior Night. The Rams stepped to the plate trailing by one run in the bottom of the seventh inning Friday night at James Memorial Park. After back-to-back walks to start the inning, Conor Flyn tied the game with an RBI single to center field. Two batters later, Robbie Pliszka singled past a diving Abington infielder to knock in the game-winning run and lift Pennridge to a 9-8 non-league win over the Ghosts.

WEST ROCKHILL TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO