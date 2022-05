Coffee lovers rejoice. The SouthCoast is finally getting a Marylou's Coffee location that doesn't take at least 15 minutes to drive to. Drivers on Faunce Corner Road in Dartmouth may have noticed the brand new digital Marylou's Coffee sign attached to the Mobil station by I-195. It does in fact mean that a Marylou's location is coming to town. And as the 155 Faunce Corner Rd Mobil co-owner George Zacharakis tells us "hopefully sooner rather than later."

DARTMOUTH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO