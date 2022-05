WARNING: The following article contains photos and videos that may be considered disturbing to some viewers. Humane Society demands release of animals used for testing. The Humane Society of the United States revealed the results of an investigation into an animal testing laboratory in Indiana with ties to Maryland and Virginia, saying 80 beagle puppies are being used in toxicity testing in addition to thousands of other animals, including primates, pigs, mice and rats.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO