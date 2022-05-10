ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Abortion Rights Activists Protest Outside Conservative Supreme Court Justices' Homes

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActivists supporting abortion rights demonstrated Monday night outside Justice Samuel Alito’s house to protest the possible reversal of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, following similar...

