Naturalization info sessions available

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said it will be offering free online one-hour information sessions this month, including one in Spanish, for those interested in the naturalization process.

According to USCIS, the “sessions, open to all California residents, will discuss the process of becoming a U.S. citizen, obtaining legal permanent residence through family petitions, and immigration and naturalization information for military servicemembers and families.”

Officials also will be available to answer questions about the naturalization process and online filing. The “How to Become a U.S. Citizen” sessions will discuss eligibility requirements, fees, how to file, and how to prepare for the naturalization interview and test.

The “How to Become a U.S. Citizen” session dates and location areas include the following:

– Wednesday at 5 p.m.: Los Angeles area

– Thursday, May 19, at 1:25 p.m.: San Francisco and San Jose area

– Wednesday, May 25 at 5:30 p.m.: Central California area

– Wednesday, May 25 at 5:30 p.m.: Los Angeles area

These sessions will cover similar information and provide specific information about the process in each local area.

Other planned sessions include the “Obtaining Legal Permanent Residence through Family Petitions” session on May 25 at 11:30 a.m. for all of California, and the “Immigration and Naturalization Information for Military Servicemembers and Families” session on May 26 at 1 p.m. for all of California.

To register for an online session, visit www.uscis.gov/outreach/upcoming-local-engagements.

For more information on USCIS and its programs, visit uscis.gov