Sutter County ban on burning near Buttes to take effect

The Sutter County Fire Department said it will enforce a ban later this week on open fires around the Sutter Buttes in order to help reduce the occurrence of destructive fires in the area.

The department said all those with burn permits must complete burning prior to 5 p.m. Friday. The affected areas include the following: West Butte Road, North Butte Road, Powell Road, Pennington Road, south on Township Road, west on Clark Road, East Butte Road, Ahlf Road, Mallott Road, west on Butte House Road, north on Oak Street, west on Butte Avenue, south on Acacia Avenue, west on Griffith Lane, south on Perry, and west on South Butte Road to its intersection with West Butte Road.

Anyone within the burn ban area may receive a special burn permit from a local fire department after Friday.

“The fire department will inspect the site and may approve a special burn if, in their opinion, it is safe to do so,” Sutter County Fire Department Chief John Shalowitz said in a statement. “No burning without an approval inspection by the fire department will be allowed during the ban on fires.”