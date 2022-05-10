ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutter County, CA

Sutter County ban on burning near Buttes to take effect

By Appeal Staff Report
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 4 days ago

The Sutter County Fire Department said it will enforce a ban later this week on open fires around the Sutter Buttes in order to help reduce the occurrence of destructive fires in the area.

The department said all those with burn permits must complete burning prior to 5 p.m. Friday. The affected areas include the following: West Butte Road, North Butte Road, Powell Road, Pennington Road, south on Township Road, west on Clark Road, East Butte Road, Ahlf Road, Mallott Road, west on Butte House Road, north on Oak Street, west on Butte Avenue, south on Acacia Avenue, west on Griffith Lane, south on Perry, and west on South Butte Road to its intersection with West Butte Road.

Anyone within the burn ban area may receive a special burn permit from a local fire department after Friday.

“The fire department will inspect the site and may approve a special burn if, in their opinion, it is safe to do so,” Sutter County Fire Department Chief John Shalowitz said in a statement. “No burning without an approval inspection by the fire department will be allowed during the ban on fires.”

Comments / 0

Related
mymotherlode.com

Update: Forward Spread Stopped On Two Fires In Two Mother Lode Counties

Update at 2:55 p.m.: Air and ground resources have made progress on both blazes, one in Tuolumne County and the other in Calaveras. CAL Fire reports that the forward rate of spread has been stopped on these fires. The Armstrong Fire in Calaveras County is burning in timber and brush in the 12000 block of Armstrong Road, between Barnum and Scott roads. CAL Fire reports its forward progress has been stopped at an acre. Earlier, crews were quickly able to stop the flames’ forward progress at a quarter acre in the 12000 block of Algerine Road near Stent Cut Off Road in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County, as reported below. CAL Fire reports that ground crews remain on both scenes mopping up and what ignited these fires is under investigation.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Fire On HWY 108 In Tuolumne County Contained

Update at 1:50 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that crews have contained a vegetation fire along Highway 108 in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County. The flames broke out in some grass between Green Springs and Tulloch roads. Air and ground resources were able to contain the fire to about two acres. No structures were threatened. Ground crews will remain on the scene to mop up for the next hour. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

1 dead as Highway 99 is blocked in Tehama County following crash

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol says a person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 99 south of Vina on Friday afternoon. The CHP told Action News Now they have found a White Toyota Corolla that took off from the scene in Shasta County. The CHP said the Corolla is part of the investigation but was not part of the crash.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sutter County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
County
Sutter County, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 vehicles crash on Highway 99 Friday morning

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 99 Friday morning, according to CAL FIRE Butte County. CAL FIRE says the crash was in the area of Durham-Pentz exit. One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. CAL FIRE is asking drivers to be alert and careful.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Northbound Highway 99 temporarily blocked by crash near Butte/Tehama county line

VINA, Calif. — UPDATE, MAY 13, 5:32 PM:. Caltrans District 2 says traffic is returning to normal on SR-99 near the Butte/Tehama county line following a multi-vehicle crash. Northbound Highway 99 is blocked near the Tehama-Butte County line due to a multiple-vehicle traffic collision. Caltrans District 2 says SR...
VINA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Firefighter Darin Banks Killed On The Job By Falling Tree In Tuolumne County

TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — A Northern California firefighter was killed by a dead tree that fell while he was performing prep work for a prescribed burn in Tuolumne County on Friday, his employer Firestorm Wildland Fire Suppression announced over the weekend. Darin Banks, 26, of Red Bluff leaves behind a son, 4, a mother, siblings, grandparents and great-grandparents, Jess R. Wills, president of Firestorm Wildland Fire Suppression, said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to all who knew and loved Darin, and we ask you to keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time of sorrow,” Wills said. The incident...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
natomasbuzz.com

Overturned Big Rig Closes I-80 for Hours

Footage from a Caltrans closed-circuit TV camera shows the accident scene at about 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11. An overturned big rig closed westbound Interstate 80, just east of Interstate 5 in Natomas Wednesday night. All lanes of traffic were blocked when a big rig and multiple vehicles collided...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sutter Buttes
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

North Highlands Crash Caused by Stop Sign Runner

Accident on Park Avenue Occurs After Driver Runs Stop Sign. In a traffic accident on May 10 in North Highlands, a minor injury occurred when a driver T-boned a semi. The accident occurred at the Palm Avenue intersection with Roseville Road around 2:30 p.m. According to the North Sacramento Division of the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the driver ran through a stop sign and ended up T-boning the semi, which caused it to flip over through a fence. Gasoline from the truck was spilled onto the train tracks. A minor injury was reported in the collision.
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Crews Battle Fire In West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters battled a vegetation fire in West Sacramento early Thursday afternoon. The fire was near Sacramento Avenue and Douglas Street. A plume of smoke could be seen rising from the area. Fire crews at the scene were able to contain it to around a 1/4 of an acre. Exactly what started the fire is unclear.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘I’m Pretty Much Out Of Business’: Water Crisis In Yuba County Has Farmers Crying Foul Over Water District

OREGON HOUSE (CBS13) — A local community is crying out for water, but they’re not blaming the drought. Ranchers say their farms are drying up and they’re getting driven out. “It’s very sad because in the morning, I would get up and my cattle would be right here,” said rancher Jenny Cavaliere. “It’s empty. You know I’ve sold a lot of my livestock equipment now. I’m pretty much out of business.” Cavaliere looks out into her pasture that once thrived with cattle but now sits empty. Multiple vintage oak trees are dead. Her High Sierra Beef company is barely hanging on due...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRON4 News

Newsom announces freeway camera funding

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Amid a spate of freeway shootings, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced funding for a pilot program to strategically install some 200 closed-circuit television cameras on the state’s freeways, including at locations in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, according to a press release. “We are committed to ensuring the safety of our highways throughout […]
ALAMEDA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Getting Answers: Why Was Metal Fencing Installed Along The I-80 Bridge Over The Sacramento River?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Some viewers have said the newly installed metal fencing along the sides of the I-80 Bryte Bend bridge blocks one of the best views in the city along the stretch of freeway connecting West Sacramento and Natomas. Well, Caltrans says it serves a specific purpose. Caltrans District 3 said a total of 110 feet of fencing was placed along both sides of the freeway to prevent debris from falling on railroad tracks below. See photos of the fencing below. I-80 BRYTE BEND BRIDGE BARRIERS 2- CALTRANS(credit: Caltrans District 3)I-80 BRYTE BEND BRIDGE BARRIERS 3 - CALTRANS(credit: Caltrans District 3)I-80 BRYTE BEND BRIDGE BARRIERS - CALTRANS(credit: Caltrans District 3) The bridge provides one of the best views of the city as drivers can see the Sacramento River and the downtown skyline among most other surrounding areas like West Sacramento and Natomas. The addition of the fencing came during the ongoing construction of the bridge which Caltrans said is expected to be complete by next week. Caltrans said electrical work still needs to be done.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Brush fire burning near San Jose's Grant Ranch Park contained

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- Fire crews in the South Bay are at the scene of a vegetation fire burning near Grant Ranch Park in San Jose Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.The Cal Fire SCU Twitter account posted about the one-acre fire shortly after 12:30 p.m.About a half an hour later, authorities confirmed that crews were able to contain the fire to one acre.Fire crews will remain at scene for the next two hours to ensure there are no flare ups. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.  
SAN JOSE, CA
KCRA.com

1 killed, 6 hurt in head-on crash in San Joaquin County

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — One person has died and six others were sent to hospitals after a head-on crash west of Lodi in San Joaquin County on Friday, officials said. The California Highway Patrol Stockton division said at least two vehicles and nine people total were involved in the crash that happened around 4:20 p.m. on westbound State Route 12 at Peatland Road.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 injured in DUI crash in Marysville Friday

MARYSVILLE, Calif. - Two people were injured in a two car DUI crash on Simpson Lane, north of Simpson Dantoni Lane in Marysville on Friday at around 4:26 p.m., according to CHP. Thomas Hinojosa, 47, of Olivehurst, was driving southbound on Simpson Lane when his truck drifted into the northbound...
MARYSVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Palo Alto Man Theodore Fletcher Drowns In Lake Tahoe Near Meek’s Bay

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A Palo Alto man drowned last week after falling out of a boat on Lake Tahoe. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, on May 5 at around 9:20 a.m, authorities received the report that two men had fallen from their boat into the water near Meek’s Bay. Deputies, the Coast Guard, and firefighters responded to the scene, where they discovered that one of the boaters was able to get out of the water on their own. The other boater, later identified as 58-year-old Theodore Fletcher of Palo Alto, could be seen at the bottom of the lake under approximately 15 feet of water. The Coast Guard recovered Fletcher from the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Folsom Approves Permit For Controversial Crematorium

FOLSOM (CBS13) — The Folsom City Council voted late Tuesday night to approve a plan to open a controversial crematorium in a city neighborhood. Hundreds of people who live near Lakeside Memorial Lawn Cemetery have protested the proposal over the last year with signs and a petition. The city’s historical commission denied the plan earlier this year saying it would have a negative impact on the existing historical graves that date back to the pioneer days, so the cemetery managers appealed to the full city council. The cemetery managers say there is currently no place to perform cremations in Folsom and all air quality standards would be met. On Tuesday, the city council voted 3-2 to approve a permit, saying they don’t believe the crematorium would have a negative impact on the neighborhood.
FOLSOM, CA
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
5K+
Followers
135
Post
787K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy