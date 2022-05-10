ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutter County, CA

Playzeum, Sutter County Museum team up for tea party

By Appeal Staff Report
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 4 days ago

This Saturday, Playzeum Yuba-Sutter and the Sutter County Museum are hosting a tea party fundraising event for those that want to “get fancy” and “play dress-up.”

The tea party will be 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Sutter County Museum at 1333 Butte House Rd. in Yuba City. Tickets for the event are $25 for adults and $15 for children.

The event will include a tea tasting, light refreshments and sweets, flower arrangement creation and raffle prizes.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.yubasutterplay.org.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

