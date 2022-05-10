ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandeville, LA

Amber Alert issued for two young Mandeville girls

 4 days ago

Louisiana State Police have issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Mandeville Police Department for 2-month-old, Amaya Hernandez and 9-year-old Eileen De Leon Ramos who authorities believe have been abducted. Authorities say the children were last seen at 845 Lafayette Street in Mandeville. They were abducted around 4:00 p.m. by Sergio “David” Hernandez.

Police describe Amaya Hernandez is a two-month-old Hispanic female with short black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 22” tall and weighs about 12 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink onesie.

Eileen De Leon Ramos is is described as a nine-year-old Hispanic female with long black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 3’ tall and weighs about 45 pounds. She was last seen wearing a school uniform, which is a red polo style shirt and khaki skirt.

"Sergio 'David' Hernandez is a suspect and is wanted for questioning for a domestic violence incident, which occurred at the time of the abduction. Sergio “David” Hernandez is a 25-year-old Hispanic male with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 5’3” and weighs about 140 pounds. He is believed to be driving a blue 2007 Honda Civic sedan with Mississippi license plate bearing PNC3279," said an LSP report.

State Police say Hernandez is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Sergio “David” Hernandez, Amaya Hernandez, or Eileen De Leon Ramos should immediately contact the Mandeville Police Department at 985-626-9711 or local law enforcement by dialing 911.

