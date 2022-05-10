ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley Spring Carnival returns to the Beckley Plaza

By Bradley Wells
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Spring Carnival hosted by Gambill Amusements is one of the first carnivals of the year for the West Virginia based carnival company. Running from May 5th through the 15th, the Beckley plaza is filled with rides, games, shops, and of course all the carnival food favorites.


One of those is, of course, the funnel cake. A treat the Mullins family looks forward to before anything else.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SdXnP_0fYUvAJZ00

There are also rides kids of all ages can enjoy from bumper cars, Zero Gravity, The Sizzler, and a pirate-themed jungle gym. However, for carnival-goers, Eva and Hunter, they have their hearts set on their favorites, the Carousel and Farris Wheel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sMjbG_0fYUvAJZ00


Carnival prizes were also up for grabs which Alyssa, Ryan, and Zoey were excited to show off as they too were looking forward to some goodies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kEOtT_0fYUvAJZ00

If you are looking for something to do this week as nicer weather settles in for the long haul, The Beckley Spring Carnival is only here until Sunday. If the smiles found Monday night is any indication, the return of carnival season is a welcomed sight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U3DZa_0fYUvAJZ00

Hours of operation differ throughout the week. Monday through Thursday the carnival is open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is just $3 and unlimited ride bracelets are available online and in person. Event staff say you can save money by pre-ordering your tickets online from the Gambill Amusements website .

