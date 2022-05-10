ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accomack County, VA

Wind Advisory issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 22:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Inland Worcester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Inland Worcester; Somerset; Wicomico DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Maryland, Wicomico, Somerset and Inland Worcester Counties. In Virginia, Accomack County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Maryland Beaches DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...The Maryland Beaches. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Surry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Surry Areas of dense fog will persist into Saturday morning Areas of dense fog will reduce visibilities to less than one- quarter of a mile in spots across southwest Virginia and northwest North Carolina, including interstate 77 around Fancy Gap into early Saturday morning. Motorists should exercise caution overnight and early Saturday morning and be prepared for rapid changes in visibility over short distances. Remember to use low-beam headlights in foggy environments.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Grant, Eastern Pendleton, Hardy by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 02:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Eastern Pendleton; Hardy DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...The central Shenandoah Valley, Blue Ridge Mountains, and portions of the Potomac Highlands in eastern West Virginia as well as Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Lucia Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Lucia Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Lucia Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations; Northwest Searcy County Higher Elevations; Searcy County Lower Elevations A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Searcy County through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1125 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Marshall, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marshall... Thola Duff... Maumee Big Flat... Gilbert Zach... Canaan Morning Star... Silver Hill Cozahome... Maumee Crossing Landis... Lone Pine Harriet MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
SEARCY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Hill by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Hill HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...South/southwest winds between 60-70 mph due to anvil downburst winds. * WHERE...Hill County. * WHEN...Until 2 AM CDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
HILL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph possible near Montecito Hills. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Southeast Harford, Southern Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 02:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Calvert; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore; St. Marys DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...Southern Baltimore, Anne Arundel, St. Marys, Calvert and Southeast Harford Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Garfield, Kingfisher, Major by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms are producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Blaine; Garfield; Kingfisher; Major A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN KINGFISHER...NORTHERN BLAINE...SOUTHWESTERN GARFIELD AND SOUTHEASTERN MAJOR COUNTIES At 1230 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Ames to near Longdale, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Fairview, Okeene, Canton, Longdale, Ames, Loyal, Isabella, southeastern Canton Lake, Homestead, Southard and Lacey. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If on or near Lake Superior, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Marquette A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Marquette County through 1215 AM EDT At 1202 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near K. I. Sawyer Airport, or 9 miles south of Marquette, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marquette, Presque Isle, K. I. Sawyer Airport, Harvey, K I Sawyer, Trowbridge Park, Sands, Skandia, Beaver Grove, The 553 and 480 Crossroads and Sugarloaf Mountain. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Canadian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Canadian THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CANADIAN COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 115 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm.
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blaine, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 01:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Blaine; Dewey The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Blaine County in northwestern Oklahoma Southeastern Dewey County in northwestern Oklahoma * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 111 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles west of Canton, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Canton, Oakwood, Eagle City and southeastern Canton Lake. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Marinette County, Southern Marinette County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Marinette County; Southern Marinette County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Marinette County through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1107 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of Pembine to Wausaukee to 6 miles southeast of Crivitz. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Crivitz, Pembine, Wausaukee, Niagara, Middle Inlet, Amberg, Beecher, Athelstane, Mcallister and Loomis. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garfield, Major by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms are producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Garfield; Major A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GARFIELD AND EASTERN MAJOR COUNTIES At 1155 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles west of Drummond to 3 miles northeast of Fairview, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Fairview, Lahoma, Ringwood, Drummond, Cleo Springs, Ames, Meno and Isabella. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baxter, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baxter; Stone THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN STONE...EAST CENTRAL SEARCY...SOUTHWESTERN IZARD AND SOUTHEASTERN BAXTER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caddo, Canadian, Grady, Kingfisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Caddo; Canadian; Grady; Kingfisher Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Kingfisher, northwestern Grady, northeastern Caddo and Canadian Counties through 1245 AM CDT At 1216 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Okarche to 5 miles southeast of Calumet to 4 miles east of Lookeba. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include El Reno, Yukon, Piedmont, Hinton, Okarche, Calumet, Lookeba, Cogar, Concho and Cedar Lake. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 101 and 130. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CADDO COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Irion, Tom Green by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Irion; Tom Green A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Tom Green and east central Irion Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1120 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Knickerbocker, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Christoval, Twin Buttes Reservoir, Knickerbocker, Tankersley and Us- 67 Near The Irion-Tom Green County Line. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
IRION COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Canadian, Kingfisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Canadian; Kingfisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN KINGFISHER AND NORTHEASTERN CANADIAN COUNTIES At 1243 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Okarche, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Piedmont, Okarche and Concho. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Baxter, Fulton, Izard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 01:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 01:25:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baxter; Fulton; Izard FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 125 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR EAST CENTRAL BAXTER, SOUTHWESTERN FULTON AND NORTHWESTERN IZARD COUNTIES Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR

