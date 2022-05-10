Wind Advisory issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms are producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Blaine; Garfield; Kingfisher; Major A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN KINGFISHER...NORTHERN BLAINE...SOUTHWESTERN GARFIELD AND SOUTHEASTERN MAJOR COUNTIES At 1230 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Ames to near Longdale, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Fairview, Okeene, Canton, Longdale, Ames, Loyal, Isabella, southeastern Canton Lake, Homestead, Southard and Lacey. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Comments / 0