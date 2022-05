Flossmoor, IL-(ENEWSPF)- On Saturday, May 14, 2022, the I Am Abel Foundation will host its Annual Heroes Gala, in Roaring Twenties style, at the beautiful Idlewild Country Club, 19201 Dixie Hwy, in Flossmoor, IL. This is a celebration of Chicago’s heroes in healthcare, along with two incredible Chicago area medical students who will receive the coveted “STILL STANDING” Student Resilience Award. Actress/Comedian extraordinaire, Kim Coles, mostly known as the unforgettable and lovable “Synclaire” on the comedy series, “Living Single,” will highlight our VIP Reception at 5:30 p.m. Following at 6:30 p.m., this highly anticipated gala will treat the attendees to an amazing evening of inspiration and entertainment.

