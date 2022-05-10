ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Wind Advisory issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-10 06:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving,...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Surry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Surry Areas of dense fog will persist into Saturday morning Areas of dense fog will reduce visibilities to less than one- quarter of a mile in spots across southwest Virginia and northwest North Carolina, including interstate 77 around Fancy Gap into early Saturday morning. Motorists should exercise caution overnight and early Saturday morning and be prepared for rapid changes in visibility over short distances. Remember to use low-beam headlights in foggy environments.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph possible near Montecito Hills. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Grant, Eastern Pendleton, Hardy by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 02:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Eastern Pendleton; Hardy DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...The central Shenandoah Valley, Blue Ridge Mountains, and portions of the Potomac Highlands in eastern West Virginia as well as Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Greene FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Virginia, including the following county: Greene. * WHEN...Until 700 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...It will take several hours for all the water from earlier storms to work through local streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1233 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated gauges indicated thunderstorms had produced between 2 and 3 inches of rainfall. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Stanardsville... Ruckersville Quinque... Amicus Burtonville... Newtown Dawsonville - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Virginia Beach, VA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Hill by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Hill HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...South/southwest winds between 60-70 mph due to anvil downburst winds. * WHERE...Hill County. * WHEN...Until 2 AM CDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
HILL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Ellis, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Ellis; Johnson HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...South/southwest winds between 60-70 mph due to anvil downburst winds. * WHERE...Tarrant, Dallas, Hood, Johnson and Ellis Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM CDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Caddo, Canadian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Blaine; Caddo; Canadian A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Caddo, southeastern Blaine and northwestern Canadian Counties through 1145 PM CDT At 1111 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bridgeport, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hinton, Geary, Bridgeport and Greenfield. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 96 and 104. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Leon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Leon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Leon County through 1230 AM EDT At 1146 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tallahassee, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tallahassee, Macon Community Park, Levy Park, Lake Ella, Lake Jackson, Tallahassee Memorial Hosp, Tallahassee Mall, Winthrop Park, Mission San Luis and Tallahassee Coml Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
LEON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Advisory
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations; Northwest Searcy County Higher Elevations; Searcy County Lower Elevations A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Searcy County through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1125 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Marshall, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marshall... Thola Duff... Maumee Big Flat... Gilbert Zach... Canaan Morning Star... Silver Hill Cozahome... Maumee Crossing Landis... Lone Pine Harriet MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
SEARCY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Major by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms are producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Garfield; Major A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GARFIELD AND EASTERN MAJOR COUNTIES At 1155 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles west of Drummond to 3 miles northeast of Fairview, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Fairview, Lahoma, Ringwood, Drummond, Cleo Springs, Ames, Meno and Isabella. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Canadian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Canadian A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CANADIAN COUNTY At 103 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles west of Piedmont, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Piedmont. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garfield, Major by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms are producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Garfield; Major A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GARFIELD AND EASTERN MAJOR COUNTIES At 1155 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles west of Drummond to 3 miles northeast of Fairview, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Fairview, Lahoma, Ringwood, Drummond, Cleo Springs, Ames, Meno and Isabella. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blaine, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 01:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Blaine; Dewey The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Blaine County in northwestern Oklahoma Southeastern Dewey County in northwestern Oklahoma * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 111 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles west of Canton, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Canton, Oakwood, Eagle City and southeastern Canton Lake. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Floyd, Grayson, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Floyd; Grayson; Henry; Montgomery; Patrick; Pulaski; Wythe Areas of dense fog will persist into Saturday morning Areas of dense fog will reduce visibilities to less than one- quarter of a mile in spots across southwest Virginia and northwest North Carolina, including interstate 77 around Fancy Gap into early Saturday morning. Motorists should exercise caution overnight and early Saturday morning and be prepared for rapid changes in visibility over short distances. Remember to use low-beam headlights in foggy environments.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Eastern Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 02:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Eastern Highland; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Warren DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...The central Shenandoah Valley, Blue Ridge Mountains, and portions of the Potomac Highlands in eastern West Virginia as well as Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Baxter, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Baxter; Stone The National Weather Service in Little Rock has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Baxter County in north central Arkansas Northwestern Stone County in north central Arkansas * Until 300 AM CDT. * At 1226 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mountain View, Blanchard Springs Campground, Big Flat, Allison, Fifty-Six, Gunner Pool Campground, Barkshed Campground, Newnata, Onia, Sylamore Shooting Range, Sylamore Bike Trail, Optimus and Sylamore. This includes the following streams and drainages White River, Dry Creek, Spring Creek, Livingston Creek, Hughes Creek, Hell Creek, Islet Branch, Cedar Creek, Glades Branch, North Cedar Creek, South Sylamore Creek, Bee Branch, Rocky Bayou, Panther Creek, Big Creek, Cole Fork, South Prong Roasting Ear Creek, Middle Creek, Lick Fork, Roasting Ear Creek, Gunner Creek, Hickory Grove Creek, Mill Creek, Sugarloaf Creek, Grassy Creek, South Prong Middle Creek, Cap Fork, West Dry Creek, North Sylamore Creek and West Livingston Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Canadian, Kingfisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Canadian; Kingfisher The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Kingfisher County in central Oklahoma Northeastern Canadian County in central Oklahoma * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1228 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southwest of Okarche, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kingfisher, Piedmont, Okarche and Concho. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Marinette County, Southern Marinette County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Marinette County; Southern Marinette County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Marinette County through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1107 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of Pembine to Wausaukee to 6 miles southeast of Crivitz. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Crivitz, Pembine, Wausaukee, Niagara, Middle Inlet, Amberg, Beecher, Athelstane, Mcallister and Loomis. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Winnebago FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTY While additional intermittent light showers will continue, heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Strongest through the Interstate 5 corridor. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy