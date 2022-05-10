Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 5/9/22

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Montgomery County Animal Services has partnered with Bissell Pet Foundation to find dozens dogs and cats new homes. MCAS was joined with another 60 dogs and cats from various shelters in Louisiana that flew to Connecticut on Saturday. The…
Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough has erected a sign using his campaign funds to warn criminals coming into Montgomery County that Montgomery County Prosecutes. Every week several criminals who have open warrants from Harris County are arrested in Montgomery County.
On Wednesday, patrol deputies from Constable Kenneth "Rowdy" Hayden's Office focused on the unauthorized use of temporary license plates (paper plates). Thousands and thousands of paper plates are on the road today, causing many issues.
Montgomery County commissioners approved the applications for several grants that would help fund projects to mitigate flooding in the county. The county is hoping to fund over $125 million in projects. There are a total of six projects.
The procession with fallen Harris County Deputy Robert "Adam" Howard has left the Forensic Center a short time ago in Conroe heading to Houston.
The Conroe City Council deferred action in a 3-2 vote Thursday to return its controversial tree ordinance to a per-2018 version after Mayor Pro Tem Raymond McDonald blocked a motion by Councilman Duke Coon. Coon and Councilwoman Marsha Porter were the nay votes. Coon motioned to return the ordinance to...
Montgomery County commissioners will put together a task force to investigate fentanyl use in Montgomery County, especially among teenage and young adult users. At a May 10 commissioners court session, Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack brought forward the item. Task force members are not yet final but would include Noack, County Judge Mark Keough and Precinct 1 Commissioner Robert Walker as well as representatives from the county sheriff’s office, constable precincts and the district attorney’s office.
As the Montgomery County Choral Society's 50th anniversary season comes to a close, the group is also looking to the future. The organization will host the final concert of its golden anniversary season — a Spring Finale.
Authorities in Montgomery County say a traffic stop was the starting point of an investigation revealing several articles of stolen property on Friday. According to Montgomery County deputies, officials attempted to make a traffic stop in the 21130 block of US Hwy 59 on a car with paper tags as a part of the “paper plate” enforcement initiative.
After canceling a contract with a metal fabricating company in March, Montgomery County commissioners agreed Tuesday to award a new contract to have its election carts rebuilt. The court approved a $276,113 contract with Texas Metal Works for the rebuild of 482 carts for the county’s new voting machines.
Hot and sunny weather continued across Montgomery County this week, with high temperatures reaching into the low- to mid-90s on Thursday. On Friday, hot and mostly sunny weather continues, with highs likely in the mid-90s. The weekend forecast calls for more of the same: hot, sunny, and humid with highs in the mid-90s.
THE WOODLANDS, Texas – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in connection of the death of two students from The Woodlands. Back on May 5, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home on Stanwick Place in The Woodlands in reference to a double death investigation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 5-13-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 5-11-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
On May 5, 2022, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a residence on Stanwick Place, The Woodlands, in reference to a double death investigation. When Deputies arrived they identified the two deceased individuals.
HOUSTON – A male-female bank robbing duo were arrested Wednesday after holding up a Woodforest Bank in Spring in April, according to the Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable's Office. Multiple law enforcement agencies joined together and tracked down Diamond Michelle Jones and Cary Antoine Fry, taking them off the streets.
Plans to widen and align Robinson Road in Oak Ridge North took a step forward May 9 when City Council approved a resolution to acquire a key site from Montgomery County needed to advance the project. The site of the Robinson Road Community Center, which was owned by the county, was acquired.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is aiming for a recently released promotional video to help grow the agency's force while also humanizing its deputies. Having premiered April 13 on YouTube, the nearly seven-minute film titled "The Call" has already generated more than 2,100 views.
PINEHURST, TX — Sydney was last seen at her home on May 6, 2022, in the 33000 block of Maple Street in Pinehurst, Texas. At that time, she was wearing a large black sweater, shorts, and Vans shoes. Sydney also has a nose ring. She is possibly in the Houston area with a male named Max, who drives a black jeep.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Observing National Police Week has been an honorary tradition since it was established in 1962 by a joint resolution of Congress. During this memorial week, citizens and organizations pay special recognition to law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty while in service of their respective communities.
The Harris County Commissioners Court passed the Harris County Violence Persons Task Force, or VIPER, consisting of both deputies from the sheriff’s office and constable office. There are more than 50,000 people in Harris County who are wanted by police, including more than 700 people who are wanted for...
