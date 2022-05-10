Average gasoline prices in Wyoming up another 6.5 cents in past week

CHEYENNE – Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 6.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.16 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Prices in Wyoming are 11.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.21 per gallon higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 22.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.518 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.79 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.79, a difference of $1 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 13.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.31 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 19.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.36 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.