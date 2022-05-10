ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Harry M. Cornell: “A man who empowered those around him”

By Dustin Lattimer, Priscilla Mace
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=213uxd_0fYUt4As00

JOPLIN, Mo. — Area businessman and philanthropist, Harry M. Cornell Jr., is not only being mourned, but remembered tonight by family, friends and community leaders.

The 93-year-old, who was recently named “Joplin’s Citizen of the Year” by the Chamber of Commerce, passed away on Sunday (5/8) at his home in Joplin.

Officials: Vicky White dead, Casey White in custody

Harry M. Cornell, Jr., former Chairman and later, Honorary Chairman of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated, is known for many things during his lifetime.

Harry Cornell: A Lifetime of Accomplishments

One of Cornell’s biggest accomplishments: Transforming a small regional company, founded in 1883, into a Fortune 500 manufacturing giant that’s traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

As the grandson of the founder of Leggett and Platt, Cornell Jr. joined the company’s sales department in 1950 and advanced through the ranks.

Clifford Wert, a long-time friend of Cornell and Treasurer of the Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex, said Harry Cornell Jr. excelled as a Plant Manager at the Leggett and Platt facility in Ennis, Texas.

Wert said it was Cornell’s leadership skills that eventually led him to become president and chief executive officer of the company in 1960.

During the next 52 years, Cornell worked hard to transform Leggett and Platt from five plants and $7 million in annual sales, to a $4 billion company with 130 plants in 18 countries.

Cornell and his wife’s major donations across the area helped with many projects bearing his name, including the Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex, currently under construction in downtown Joplin.

Donations made by Cornell Jr. would also fund the Harry M. Cornell Medical Education Center, the Harry M. Cornell Dental Education Center (Kansas City University’s Joplin campus) and the Cornell-Beshore Cancer Institute at Freeman Health System.

Remembering A Man Who “Had Remarkable Passion For The Region”

Several area businesses, organizations and personal friends of Harry M. Cornell Jr., issued statements today regarding his passing and the many projects he helped bring to life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xxONs_0fYUt4As00
Harry M. Cornell Jr. (pictured above) passed away at the age of 93 on Sunday (5/8). Cornell Jr., who was once Chairman of Leggett & Platt Inc., transformed the company into a Fortune 500 giant.

“The Freeman Health System Family joins with the countless Joplin area friends of Harry Cornell in expressing their loss at his death.  As everyone knows, Mr. Cornell’s generosity has profoundly and positively impacted not only the Freeman Family, but so many, many area organizations and institutions.  Mr. Cornell’s provision for the Cornell-Beshore Cancer Institute has, and will continue for many generations, to enable untold numbers of patients to receive exceptional care in their fight against cancer.  He has left a lovely legacy in his wake that will especially benefit this part of the country well into the future. Harry Cornell will be greatly missed and long remembered.”

Paula Baker, CEO – Freeman Health System

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Harry M. Cornell, who was recently named the 2022 Citizen of the Year. We appreciate Mr. Cornell’s passion for the region through his support of many community projects and his success in growing Leggett & Platt from a small local business into a Fortune 500 company. His impact on our community has been significant and his legacy will continue to influence Joplin for years to come. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones at this time.”

Erin Slifka, Marketing and Communications Manager – Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce

“As a businessman, he demonstrated his prowess by taking this private company of Leggett and Platt to Fortune, you know, to a New York Stock Exchange traded company, with offices and manufacturing literally nationwide and worldwide. So, is palaces, this one that we all are amazed with what he was able to accomplish. Yeah, and with accomplishing so much.”

Clifford Wert, Treasurer – Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eFger_0fYUt4As00
An architectural rendering of the “Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex,” which is currently under construction and located in front of Joplin’s Memorial Hall.

“Accessibility to the arts and cultural experiences in a community is an important asset to create a better quality of life, support economic development, and provide educational opportunity for our children and our citizens. I am confident that this gift will have an impact on making the arts more accessible. I encourage other individuals and business leaders in our area to step forward to answer the call for support.”

Harry M. Cornell Jr.

Funeral arrangements for Harry Mack Cornell Jr. are currently pending. We’ll have those plans listed here on fourstateshomepage.com, as soon as they’re made available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

F.A.I.T.H. to host 1st Lady Charity Luncheon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – F.A.I.T.H., a non-profit organization, will host the 1st Lady Charity Luncheon to honor First Lady Karon Henderson. A portion of the proceeds will go towards helping middle and high school-aged males through life skills programs and scholarships. The event will also include guest appearances from actress Renée Lawless from the Tyler […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Opelika City Schools announces new Assistant Superintendent of Administration

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – On Friday, Dr. Farrell Seymore, Superintendent of the Opelika City Schools, announced the new Assistant Superintendent of Administration, Tiffany Yelder. After serving as the Assistant Superintendent of Administration for the past 15 years, Kenneth Burton will retire at the end of May 2022, and Yelder will take the position. Yelder currently […]
OPELIKA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Joplin, MO
Obituaries
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Joplin, MO
WRBL News 3

American Red Cross of SW Georgia stresses need for blood donations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The American Red Cross of Southwest Georgia says their blood supply is in a very vulnerable state and is asking those who can donate to help out. Adelaide Kirk, Executive Director of the local organization tells News 3 that the organization must maintain a readily available blood supply for hospital patients. […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Flock of chickens just clucking around in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — They were playing a game of chicken on First Avenue, between the Government Center and the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts this morning. A brood of chickens was roaming the streets before 8. One person even fed them crumbled saltines. A block to the south could have spelled real trouble for […]
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chamber Of Commerce#Leggett Platt
WRBL News 3

University: Georgia drug search intimidated Black athletes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – The president of a historically Black college says sheriff’s deputies in Georgia intimidated and humiliated the school women’s lacrosse team when officers pulled over the athletes’ bus and searched it for drugs. Delaware State University President Tony Allen said in a letter to students and faculty Monday that campus officials are […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Georgia GOP Convention coming to Columbus June 9-10, 2023

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Republican Party has its eyes set on a major event in Columbus next year. Georgia GOP has announced that the Fountain City will be the site of the 2023 State Republican Convention. Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer says Columbus was the unanimous choice of the site committee. “We […]
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Marketing
WRBL News 3

Summer construction planned for Muscogee County Schools

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Big changes and improvements are on the way for Muscogee County Schools. The school district plans for multiple construction projects to be completed when students return in the Fall. Chief Operations and Facilities Officer for the Muscogee County School District, Travis Anderson, highlighted these upgrades at the May 9 School Board […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Lacrosse team traffic stop: Delaware AG calls for federal investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Delaware’s attorney general is calling on the federal government to investigate an allegedly racially motivated traffic stop in Georgia. More News from WRBL On April 20, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over a charter bus with the Delaware State University women’s lacrosse team on board. While the sheriff has said […]
DELAWARE STATE
WRBL News 3

Many gather to search for missing Missouri girl

NEOSHO, Mo. — Volunteers step in this afternoon (5/11) to help authorities with their search for a missing girl, which is now in its second day. Gathering at a staging area located in the parking lot of Benton Elementary School, emergency crews, area volunteers and neighbors of 12-year-old, Itali Renee Savage, began canvasing sections of […]
NEOSHO, MO
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy