BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Construction for a new Bryan ISD intermediate school is almost halfway done. Those working on it call it a modern collaborative space for students. “This has a lot of collaborative spaces so the teachers can take the students out of the traditional classroom into collaboration areas,” Director of Construction and Energy Management, Paul Buckner said. “This one will have an outdoor learning amphitheater built into the courtyard so a little things like that will make it a little more unique than what we currently have.”

BRYAN, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO