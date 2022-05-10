ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawfordsville, IN

COUNTY TRACK: Mountie boys, Athenian girls earn long awaited county crowns

By Codey Emerson
Journal Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINDEN — It had been a long time coming for both the Southmont boys and the Crawfordsville girls track and field teams. The Athenians and Mounties both shined at the county meet on Monday and each earned a county title. The county crown for the Mountie boys was their first since...

www.journalreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Journal Review

5-10 Roundup: CHS, SM, and FC tennis all pick up wins

Southmont is still in search of its first Sagamore Conference win as they fell 17-6 to Lebanon on Tuesday in six innings. The Tigers jumped out to a 3-1 lead after the first inning and scored a single run in the second before adding five runs each in the third and fourth. Lebanon would seal the win with three-run sixth.
LEBANON, IN
Journal Review

Chargers bats explode in late inning rally past CHS

Record:NM 13-7(8-3); CHS (18-2, 10-1) Hits: NM (Braun 2, Jakob Kirsch 2, Martin 2, Jarrod Kirsch, Dyson, Walters, Meadows); CHS (Kellerman 2, W. Motz 2, Underwood 2, Dowell, A. Motz, Hall, Chaney) 2B: NM (Meadows) 3B: NM (Jakob Kirsch); CHS (A. Motz, Kellerman) Runs: NM (Galloway 2, Utterback 2, Jarrod...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Schwabe signs to continue soccer career at Johnson University

Gracen Schwabe was an anchor for the North Montgomery girls soccer team this past fall on the defensive end. Her passion for the game of soccer and being in a team environment along with her successes with the Chargers led Schwabe to officially sign to continue her academic and athletic career at Johnson College in Knoxville, TN on Tuesday. She will be majoring in missions while getting to continue to play the sport that she loves.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Linden, IN
Crawfordsville, IN
Sports
City
Crawfordsville, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Journal Review

Keith Douglas Keller

Keith Douglas Keller passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at his residence in Crawfordsville. He was 56 years old. Born July 23, 1965, at Kokomo, he was the son of Max and Sally Downey Keller. He was a 1984 graduate of Crawfordsville High School and later graduated from Vincennes University...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Parker’s Place honors former student

The 2021 crash which claimed the life of Southmont graduate Parker Schroll still can’t stop him from continuing to touch the lives of those in Montgomery County and beyond. That was the message Friday at Walnut Elementary where family, friends, former teachers, current and future Flyers gathered to dedicate Parker’s Place, a playground extension featuring all-new equipment, complete with a custom-build sign in his name, and a placard honoring the late student.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Kayla N. Bowling

Kayla N. Bowling of Crawfordsville passed away May 6, 2022, at Franciscan Health. She was 27. She was born Aug. 4, 1994, at Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Kayla was the daughter of Calvin Bowling and Paula Bowling. Surviving family includes: parents, Calvin and Paula Bowling; her three beautiful children, daughter, Lili...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Patricia A. (Ross) Yeager

Patricia A. (Ross) Yeager’s gentle, loving soul left this world unexpectedly on May 11, 2022, after returning home from a brief hospital stay. She was the best example of what a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, mother-in-law, aunt, sister and friend could be. She was 93 years wise and lived a life well-loved.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Jump#Track And Field#Athenians#Mounties#Chs#Campbell White
Journal Review

Ariel Morgan Pearson

Ariel Morgan Pearson returned to her Heavenly Father on May 9, 2022, at the young age of 27. Ariel Morgan Pearson was born Jan. 27, 1995, at Indianapolis, to Angela Pearson Swazay and Scottie J. Pearson. As a child, Ariel played softball, studied dancing and was a dedicated swimmer in middle school and high school where she made a special friendship with her coach and English Lit teacher, John Walker.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Local Record: May 14, 2022

• Breaking and entering in the 200 block of West Wabash Avenue — 12:55 a.m. • Theft in the 400 block of South Grant Avenue — 9:26 a.m. • Wires/limbs down at Wallace Avenue and East Pike St. — 10:13 a.m. • Animal complaint at South U.S....
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Perry Lee Yeley

Perry Lee Yeley, 82, Crawfordsville passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at home. He was born March 1, 1940, at Crawfordsville, to Lester M. and Nettie Fields Yeley. Perry had worked at Midstates Wire in Crawfordsville and retired as a firefighter with the City of Lafayette. He also worked as a painter at Purdue University.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Crawfordsville, IN

STATE OF INDIANA COUNTY OF MONTGOMERY SS: IN THE MONTGOMERY SUPERIOR COURT …. STATE OF INDIANA COUNTY OF MONTGOMERY SS: IN THE MONTGOMERY SUPERIOR COURT 2 CAUSE NO. 54D02-2205-ES-000046 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JEFFREY M. SUITER, Deceased NOTICE OF SUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION Notice is hereby given that Stuart K. Weliever was, on the 4th day of May, 2022, appointed Administrator of the estate of Jeffrey M. Suiter, deceased, who died on January 3, 2022. All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent's death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred. Dated at Crawfordsville, Indiana, this 6th day of May, 2022. Karyn D. Douglas Clerk of the Montgomery Superior Court 2 Stuart K. Weliever Attorney #11430-49 Henthorn, Harris & Weliever 122 E. Main St. PO Box 645 Crawfordsville, IN 47933 (765) 362-4440 Email:
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
Journal Review

WHIN grant to fund Chromebooks at CHS

A grant from the Wabash Heartland Innovation Network will bring a host of new Google Chromebooks to students at Crawfordsville High School for the 2022-23 school year. The grant, totaling $98,685, is the latest in a series of investments made in Montgomery County in recent years by the growing tech company, all aimed at making West Central Indiana a global haven for technology and agriculture.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Teaching, leading through the 4-H mission areas

The 4-H program is well-known for growing the next generation of leaders. Our youth understand the importance of giving back to the community and serving as positive role models to their peers and younger youth. Our 4-H members get the opportunity to explore the 4-H mission areas of science, healthy living and civic engagement through fun, hands-on learning experiences. Not only do they get the opportunity to participate in those experiences, but they also get opportunities to teach and lead those experiences.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Marilyn Joyce Rubley

Marilyn Joyce (Ball) Rubley, 85, of Waynetown passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital Indianapolis. She was born June, 30, 1936, at Judson, Indiana, to the late Ronald and Martha (Alexander) Ball. Marilyn graduated from Marshall High School in 1954. At the age of 18, she went...
WAYNETOWN, IN
Journal Review

Renowned fiddler Krout turns 100

A Crawfordsville man known for his a-fiddlin’ and a-pickin’ becomes Montgomery County’s newest centenarian today. Born May 13, 1922, in Montgomery County near Bal Hinch, 100-year-old Archie Krout has seen it all. From his trips around the world in the U.S. Navy during World War II to decades of touring the Midwest as a member of the Back Porch Pickers (later known as the Smartsburg Pickers), Krout said that’s all a person can do: Just keep going.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Suspect in 2020 murder attempt brought to county jail

A woman accused of attempted murder resulting in the permanent disfigurement of a family member in 2020 was incarcerated Wednesday in the Montgomery County Jail following transport from an Illinois correctional facility. Blessing Jay Yoder, 20, was taken into local custody on a warrant that stems from an incident on...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

More than 20,000 books collected in bank book drive

First Financial Bank, its associates and clients collected more than 20,000 books in April to celebrate Financial Literacy Month, including over 600 books in Crawfordsville. Books were collected in Crawfordsville and every one of its financial centers throughout Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois. First Financial will donate the books to schools, libraries, churches and other community-focused organizations in the area.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

May staff picks at CDPL

It’s finally May! A wonderful month where kids (and teachers) look forward to the end of the school year and sometimes a cold and soggy spring rolls over into summer. Folks are planning out their flower and vegetable gardens and are mowing the lawn again between raindrops. The Crawfordsville Farmer’s Market is open, the strawberries are beginning to bloom, and it’s also time to think about outdoor celebrations, reunions, and cookouts. No matter what your plans are for the rest of May, we’ve got some great suggestions to get you out there and get inspired.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Board approves two downtown summer events

The Crawfordsville Board of Public Works & Safety approved Wednesday the closure of Pike Street and a children’s 5K route for June 2 and July 2, respectively. The first request came from Jennifer Coyle to close the 100 block of West Pike Street at Pike Place the morning of June 2 for a Character Counts! event. Separately, the board also approved the weekly closure of the same stretch of Pike Street every Saturday morning from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. from May to October for the Crawfordsville Farmers Market, which runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy