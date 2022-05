BENTON HARBOR, Mi. -- Over one-hundred volunteers from the Whirlpool Corporation and the Benton Harbor community came out as part of Whirlpool's "Day of Impact," a program meant to commemorate the Juneteenth holiday-- and the end of slavery in the US-- through community service, to put the finishing touches on the newly revitalized Union Park-- from its playgrounds with new equipment to its renovated baseball fields and brand new basketball courts.

BENTON HARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO