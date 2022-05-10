ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

Auburn police investigate high school restroom assault

By Graham Johnson, KIRO 7 News
 4 days ago
AUBURN, Wash. — The father of a high school student in Auburn is coming forward with video of his son being attacked in a school bathroom.

The seven-second video shows Jerrome Lavallie’s 14-year-old son being beaten up in a Auburn High School restroom last Friday.

“The beating went further than the video. He was completely set up,” Lavallie said.

Auburn police said a dispute over a girl led to the incident, which included other students blocking the door to the restroom so the victim couldn’t leave and someone taking the video.

“The kid who attacked him he thought was a friend. You’ve seen the video. He has his hands in his pockets, he has no idea what was about to happen,” Lavallie said.

Police said the primary assailant and the victim are both students at West Auburn High School, where the video was quickly sent around, including to the victim.

The students were at Auburn High School to change buses.

Auburn police say officers took the primary assailant to juvenile detention on charges that include robbery because the victim’s AirPods were stolen.

The Auburn School District said the school resource officer and administrators are investigating and that the involved students will face appropriate discipline.

District officials wrote that “school safety is our highest priority.”

Clarice_Starling
3d ago

Anyone who sends their kids to US public schools are crazy. We need school choice now to be able to choose which schools are good enough to entrust our kids to.

Reply
8
Michael Bilson
3d ago

MORE ATTACKS, by people who support the Biden Harris Administration 🙄

Reply(2)
10
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

