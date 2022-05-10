Panthers smash their way to third-round win

Amory's Bo Rock rounds third on his grand slam in the sixth inning. Melissa Meador/Monroe Journal

KOSSUTH – The ball was flying for Amory on Monday night as the Panthers pounded out four home runs to take their Class 3A third-round baseball playoff series with a 12-7 win over Kossuth in Game 3.

"We always knew we were going to hit, and after facing a good pitcher on Friday, we knew we would be back here on Monday seeing another good pitcher," said Clayton Reese, who hit the first home run of the night. "I didn't realize that ball was gone until I heard everyone yelling, and I got goosebumps."

Amory (26-5) reaches the North half finals for the second year in a row, facing up with Booneville again.

"We hit like we know we have been capable of, and obviously it was leave nothing out there," Amory coach Chris Pace said. "This will be a big rematch with Booneville, but we're just grateful for the opportunity to get back."

Reese smashed his-two run homer in the top of the second to jumpstart the Panthers' offense, and then Walker Maranto added a solo shot in the third.

The Aggies (18-8) cut the lead to one when Hunter Hutchens got hold of a homer of his own, a two-run shot in the bottom of the third.

The Panthers exploded for two big innings in the fifth and sixth. Corbin Gillentine added a three-run homer after Will McComb scored a run on a passed ball in the fifth.

Bo Rock connected on a line-drive, grand slam in the sixth to put the game away, despite Kossuth scoring two on a double by Wes Phillips in the bottom of the seventh.

Bryce Glenn struck out five in four innings in the start to get the win. Freshman Jack Howell closed out the game with two innings in relief, ending it with a strikeout.

Extra Bases

Big Inning: Rock's grand slam highlighted a five-run sixth inning for the Panthers.

Big Stat: Four of Amory's eight hits were home runs.

Coach Speak: "There was no quit in them tonight. It's a great group. We had an offensive explosion tonight." – Pace