PORTLAND, Maine — Maine has clarified some of its marijuana rulemaking procedures in a move supporters said would protect medical users and growers. The bill, LD 939, to clarify new rulemaking parameters for the state Office of Marijuana Policy went into effect late last month as an emergency measure. Supporters of the proposal said it makes changes to the Maine Medical Use of Marijuana Act to make it easier to understand.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO